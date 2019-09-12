Williams secure long-term engine extension with Mercedes

Williams will be powered by Mercedes until at least 2025 after confirming it has agreed a long-term engine supply extension.

Williams' previous deal with Mercedes, whose engine has powered the works team to the last five constructors' titles, was set to expire at the end of next season but the new contract secures the Grove team well beyond F1's next rules revolution in 2021.

Williams have had Mercedes engines since 2014 but had been linked with Renault, who they won five of their nine championships with.

"We have enjoyed a wonderful partnership with Mercedes-Benz over the past six years of what was originally a seven-year agreement, and so we are delighted to be continuing working with them for a further five years from 2021," said Claire Williams, the Williams deputy team principal.

"Mercedes-Benz has been one of the sport's most successful engine suppliers and we believe that they will continue to have an extremely competitive engine package going forwards."

Williams secured impressive back-to-back third-place finishes in the championship in their first two years with Mercedes engines, but finished 10th last year and have only scored one point in the current campaign.

"Williams is one of the iconic brands in Formula 1 and we at Mercedes are proud to count them as part of our motorsport family," added Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. "They have been through some tough times recently but that has only served to demonstrate their resilience and strength of character as they battle back to where they belong on the grid.

"I am certain that the outlook for independent teams is bright under the financial regulations that will be introduced from 2021 and we are delighted to continue our partnership with Williams into that new era of our sport."

Mercedes reserve George Russell currently drives for Williams, alongside Robert Kubica.

