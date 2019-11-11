Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to miss Brazilian GP following title triumph

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff will miss this weekend's Brazilian GP to "focus on other open topics" now that both F1 2019 titles are wrapped up.

Lewis Hamilton followed up his team's constructors' triumph by clinching his sixth drivers' title in the USA, and although Wolff is eager to end the season on a high, he will remain in Europe instead of heading to Interlagos.

Wolff has been an ever-present at F1 races since Mercedes started their record-breaking six-year championship streak.

"Brazil will be the first race since 2013 that I won't attend," said the Mercedes team principal and CEO. "With both championships secured, it gives me more time in Europe to focus on other open topics.

"It's great to be able to do this and to know that the team will represent the three-pointed star in the best way possible both on and off the track."

Wolff also paid tribute to "the 1,500 men and women that form this amazing team and made this extraordinary success possible" after Mercedes celebrated their sixth consecutive sweep of the championships last week

Both Hamilton and team-mate Valtteri Bottas were present at the team's facilities in Brackley and Brixworth.

"It is always a special moment and this year's was particularly special as our sixth consecutive double sets a new benchmark in our sport," said Wolff. "But despite this record-breaking achievement, I still feel a lot of hunger and desire for more achievements.

"There's no sense of complacency, everybody is still determined to keep on improving. It's an inspiring group of people that fully lives up to the Mercedes aspiration of being the best."

Although he won't be in Brazil, Wolff wants Mercedes to finish F1 2019 - which has two races remaining - on top. Particularly after building some qualifying momentum in Austin last time out.

"We have two races to go in the 2019 season and we want to end this season on a high," he added. "The next stop takes us to Brazil which brings back fond memories from last year when we were not only able to win the race but also secure the constructors' championship at Interlagos.

"It's a very short track which makes qualifying particularly challenging as the margins are very small.

"We have generally not had the fastest car on Saturdays since the summer break, but we were able to take pole in Austin and will try to fight for a front-row start again at Sao Paulo."

Don't miss the rest of the Formula 1 season on Sky Sports F1. Find out more here to subscribe