George Russell: Toto Wolff describes Mercedes driver as 'warrior' and one of best three in F1

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes George Russell is among the top three drivers in F1 after his impressive start to 2025.

Russell has began the new season with back-to-back podiums in Australia and China to trail championship leader Lando Norris by only nine points.

The Mercedes driver is seen as the team leader after Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari and the latter's replacement, Kimi Antonelli, in his rookie season.

After starting on the front row at the Chinese Grand Prix and nearly snatching second from Norris in the race, when the latter suffered a brake issue, Wolff has been impressed.

"I never give 10 out of 10 because I think there is always better. We haven't seen the perfect race, but considering the circumstances that George had in China, it is a 10 out of 10," Wolff said.

"He extracted the maximum of this car, the tyres, the strategy, and it was a brilliant drive. All these discussions about Lewis, who is the biggest person in the sport leaving to Ferrari, is a great story, Kimi coming in as the youngest driver and the high potential, and little was said about George.

"I always said that's not right because he's one of the top drivers out there. If you want me to name three that I consider to be the top [drivers], he's absolutely among those three, if not top two, and maybe on his way to top one."

He added: "George is a warrior, in the car and outside of the car."

Wolff: Russell is rattling McLaren cage

At the opening two races, Russell has half-jokingly taunted Norris during media activities, saying he was the title favourite, perhaps to apply pressure on his compatriot.

In Australia, Russell stated McLaren could "already switch focus to 2026" and ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix he suggested McLaren have a bigger advantage over the rest of the field than Red Bull did in their dominant 2023 campaign.

Oscar Piastri responded by saying Russell's comments were "pretty farfetched" but Wolff backed his driver.

"He is rattling the cage a bit more! Based on Melbourne, that was a valid statement," he said.

"In China, we were closer and we need to analyse after a few race weekends where we are because on Saturday we would have said Ferrari's dominance is back and as great as ever, then on Sunday it was more on the underwhelming side.

"So we need to not oscillate between exuberance and depression, literally from day to day, but after a few races, kind of find a baseline and say this is what it is now."

Wolff refuses to discuss Russell contract

Russell is the most high-profile driver who does not have a contract for 2026, although Wolff confirmed earlier this year that Russell and Kimi Antonelli have "very complicated" deals, suggesting there are options to extend.

The 27-year-old has been part of the Mercedes family since 2017 as a junior, before three seasons at Williams and joined the Mercedes F1 team in 2022.

"George is a Mercedes driver, so we love having him in the team," said Wolff after Sunday's race in Shanghai.

"He was a junior driver and a Mercedes grown talent. I have something to be proud of and this is where all my concentration goes to."

