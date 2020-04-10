Renault furlough most of their British-based F1 race team due to coronavirus

Renault have furloughed most of their British-based F1 race team until the end of May.

The team, which is based in Enstone in Oxfordshire, is applying for the government furlough scheme and plans to top up the money so that all staff members receive at least 80% of their salaries.

A Renault statement said: "As of April 1st, the vast majority of Enstone staff will effectively have a total shutdown (furlough) until May 31. This will be reviewed dependent on the development of the situation.

"It was also agreed to top-up the amount allocated by the government to guarantee a minimum of 80% of the actual salary for all team members. Salaries of active staff, including management, will be reduced in the same proportions."

Renault Sport Racing managing director Cyril Abiteboul said: “The very difficult human and sanitary circumstances that we are experiencing and the strict lockdown in France and England, as well as in most of the Grand Prix-organising countries, do not yet allow us to measure the impact on our sport.

"We therefore must use all the measures at our disposal to get through this prolonged period of uncertainty and inactivity as best as we can, while protecting the whole team we have built over the past four years.”

Three other British-based teams - McLaren, Williams and Racing Point - have already announced they are furloughing staff with drivers also taking pay cuts.

The move comes as the world of F1 finds itself engulfed in a crisis caused by the pandemic, which has seen the first nine Grands Prix of 2020 called off.