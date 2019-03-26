Mick Schumacher to make F1 testing debut for Ferrari in Bahrain

Mick Schumacher will make his Formula 1 test debut for Ferrari following the Bahrain GP.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, will drive on both days of 2019's first in-season test - for Ferrari on Tuesday, April 2 and for Alfa Romeo on April 3.

"I am obviously more than excited and would like to thank Ferrari for giving me this opportunity," said Schumacher, who is also making his Formula 2 championship debut in Bahrain.

"I am really looking forward to what I'm sure will be a great experience."

Sebastian Vettel will complete Ferrari's running in the SF90 on the Wednesday.

Having only been signed to the Ferrari driver academy earlier this year, the Sakhir test represents Schumacher's first official F1 outing as he looks to follow in his father's footsteps.

The 20-year-old's legendary father, Michael, is Ferrari's most successful-ever driver, winning five of his seven world championships during a record-breaking decade at Maranello.

Ferrari have also confirmed that British youngster Callum Ilott, who joins Schumacher on the F2 grid, will test for Alfa Romeo at the following in-season event in Barcelona in May.

"We are firm believers in the value of the Ferrari Driver Academy, as a high-level training programme for talented youngsters and the decision to give Charles Leclerc a race seat with our team is proof of that," said Scuderia team chief Mattia Binotto.

"We are therefore very pleased to be able to give Mick and Callum the opportunity to experience driving a Formula 1 car.

"Mick, who joined the FDA in January, and Callum, who has been with us since 2017, are definitely drivers on their way up and I believe that driving the SF90 in an official setting such as the tests in Bahrain and Barcelona can be very useful at this stage in their career."

Schumacher is the reigning European F3 champion, while Ilott finished third in last year's GP3 series.

You can watch them both in F2 action live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend, with the first race taking place at 10am on Saturday, March 30.

Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1 - and new and existing customers in the UK can now get the channel for just £10 extra a month, our best-ever offer. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live