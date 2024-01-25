Charles Leclerc signs new Ferrari contract to remain with team beyond 2024 Formula 1 season

Charles Leclerc has signed a contract extension with Ferrari to remain with the team beyond the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Ferrari did not confirm the length of the extension for Leclerc, whose previous deal had been set to expire at the end of the upcoming season.

Italian media reported in December that Leclerc had agreed an extension until 2029, but Ferrari's statement on Thursday only stated that the 26-year-old Monegasque would stay with the team "beyond the 2024 season".

"I'm very pleased to know that I will be wearing the Scuderia Ferrari race suit for several more seasons to come," Leclerc said.

"This team is my second family ever since I joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and we have achieved a lot together, fighting through thick and thin over the past five years.

"However, I believe the best is yet to come and I can't wait for this season to start, to make further progress and be competitive at every race.

"My dream remains that of winning the World Championship with Ferrari and I'm sure that in the years ahead, we will enjoy great times together and make our fans happy."

Since joining Ferrari in 2019 following his debut F1 campaign with Sauber, Leclerc has taken 23 pole positions and five wins, but has been unable to mount a sustained title challenge.

After a career-best second-placed finish in the drivers' standings in 2022, Leclerc ended last season in fifth as he claimed five podiums but failed to record a win.

"Charles' bond to the Scuderia goes beyond that of just a driver and a team, as he has been part of the Ferrari family for eight years now," Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur said.

"His values and those of our team are intertwined and so it was natural for us to be in agreement on extending our collaboration.

"We know him for his incessant desire to push himself to the limit and we appreciate his extraordinary abilities when it comes to fighting and overtaking in a race.

"We are determined to give Charles a winning car and I know that his determination and commitment are elements that can make the difference in helping us reach our goals."

Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz remains in talks over a new deal, with the Spaniard's current contract set to run out at the end of this year.

The announcement comes ahead of Ferrari's 2024 car launch, which has been scheduled for February 13.

When is F1 pre-season testing?

Pre-season testing takes place from Wednesday February 21 to Friday February 23 at the Bahrain International Circuit with just three days for the teams to get prepared for the new season.

When is the first F1 race?

Just one week later, the opening race of the 2024 season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29 to March 2.

Due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, the Bahrain and, seven days later, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will be held on a Saturday.

This means practice one and two will take place on Thursdays, with final practice and qualifying on Fridays.

