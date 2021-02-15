Red Bull to take over Honda F1 engines from 2022 season after engine development freeze agreed

Red Bull have secured a deal to take over the running of Honda's engines when the Japanese firm leaves Formula 1 at the end of this year.

Announcing the creation of their own in-house engine division, Red Bull Powertrains Limited, the new company will run the engines for both Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri from 2022 until the start of F1's new engine era, which is set to begin in 2025.

The moves comes after F1 last week agreed to a freeze on engine development at the end of this season until 2024.

"This agreement represents a significant step for Red Bull in its Formula 1 journey," said team boss Christian Horner.

"We were understandably disappointed when Honda made the decision to leave the sport as an engine manufacturer, as our relationship yielded immediate success, but we are grateful for their support in facilitating this new agreement.

"Honda is pleased that, following our decision to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2021, we have been able to reach an agreement for the two Red Bull-owned teams to use our F1 PU technology in F1 after 2021."#PoweredByHonda pic.twitter.com/dk4AlW2U0q — Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) February 15, 2021

"Honda has invested significantly in hybrid technology to ensure the supply of competitive power units to both teams. We now begin the work of bringing the power unit division in-house and integrating the new facilities and personnel into our Technology Campus.

"In the meantime, we are fully focused on achieving the best possible results in what will be Honda's final season as an official power unit supplier."

Admitting it was a "bold move" for a company that is traditionally a chassis builder, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said: "We are aware of the huge commitment required but we believe the creation of this new company is the most competitive option for both teams."

Honda announced their F1 withdrawal from 2022 last October, with Red Bull quickly making clear their first priority was to take on the Japanese manufacturer's hardware - instead of reverting to a customer supply arrangement, such as with former providers Renault.