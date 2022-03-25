Red Bull explain Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez DNFs, expect instant fix for Saudi Arabian GP

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull's Sergio Perez spins off on the final lap to gift Lewis Hamilton a spot on the podium! Red Bull's Sergio Perez spins off on the final lap to gift Lewis Hamilton a spot on the podium!

Red Bull have revealed the problem that caused their double DNF in F1's season-opener and are confident they have found an immediate fix for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez's cars for the Saudi Arabian GP.

Both Verstappen and Perez suffered strange reliability failures in the closing stages of last weekend's Bahrain GP, with their engines cutting out when running in podium positions, resulting in retirements.

The early diagnosis was a fuel pump issue and Verstappen told Sky Sports F1 on Thursday that it was "complicated" and that "there was no fuel going to the engine anymore".

Red Bull confirmed with a statement on Friday morning before the Saudi Arabian GP, that "both cars suffered from a lack of fuel pressure last weekend".

"The correct amount of fuel was in both cars, but a vacuum prevented the pumps from drawing fuel and delivering it to the engine," a spokesperson explained.

"We've taken the necessary steps to correct this issue and we expect no problems this weekend," Red Bull added.

