Red Bull explain Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez DNFs, expect instant fix for Saudi Arabian GP
Red Bull say they "expect no problems" this weekend after diagnosing the issue that caused Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez to retire in Bahrain; Watch this weekend's Saudi Arabian GP all live on Sky Sports F1, starting with practice on Friday
Last Updated: 25/03/22 9:28am
Red Bull have revealed the problem that caused their double DNF in F1's season-opener and are confident they have found an immediate fix for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez's cars for the Saudi Arabian GP.
Both Verstappen and Perez suffered strange reliability failures in the closing stages of last weekend's Bahrain GP, with their engines cutting out when running in podium positions, resulting in retirements.
The early diagnosis was a fuel pump issue and Verstappen told Sky Sports F1 on Thursday that it was "complicated" and that "there was no fuel going to the engine anymore".
Red Bull confirmed with a statement on Friday morning before the Saudi Arabian GP, that "both cars suffered from a lack of fuel pressure last weekend".
"The correct amount of fuel was in both cars, but a vacuum prevented the pumps from drawing fuel and delivering it to the engine," a spokesperson explained.
The Saudi Arabian GP kicks off later on Friday with practice. All sessions, through to Sunday's race at 6pm, are live on Sky Sports F1.
"We've taken the necessary steps to correct this issue and we expect no problems this weekend," Red Bull added.
