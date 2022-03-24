Max Verstappen exclusive: F1 world champion on 'complicated' Red Bull Bahrain DNFs and FIA report

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen sits down with Paul Di Resta to discuss his Red Bull's engine issues that saw him retire from the Bahrain GP Max Verstappen sits down with Paul Di Resta to discuss his Red Bull's engine issues that saw him retire from the Bahrain GP

Max Verstappen says Red Bull are "still looking into" the "complicated" issues that saw both their cars retire at the season-opening Bahrain GP.

Both Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez suffered dramatic podium-costing reliability failures in the closing stages of last weekend's race, leaving the pre-event favourites point-less.

The team initially said the problem was related to a fuel pump in the cars and Verstappen spoke exclusively to Sky Sports F1 on Thursday about the concerns.

"We're still looking into the exact cause of it because it's quite complicated apparently," said Verstappen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carlos Sainz overtakes Max Verstappen as he is forced to retire the race due to technical faults in his car. Carlos Sainz overtakes Max Verstappen as he is forced to retire the race due to technical faults in his car.

"Basically what happened was there was no fuel going to the engine anymore, the engine turned off at one point!"

The second race of F1 2022, the Saudi Arabian GP, is this weekend.

"I hope it's going to be fixed on Sunday but as of now - I literally just arrived to the track so I haven't really spoken to the team yet - we're still looking into it," added the world champion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen discusses his battle with Charles Leclerc and his differences to Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen discusses his battle with Charles Leclerc and his differences to Lewis Hamilton

The full interview with Verstappen and Sky Sports F1's Paul Di Resta will be part of our exclusive coverage this weekend from Jeddah's high-speed seaside Corniche circuit.

Verstappen also discusses battling Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton among many other topics.

'It's good FIA showed report to the world'

Also in the sit-down, Verstappen for the first time speaks about the FIA's lengthy report into last year's title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP and the events that led to the Dutchman overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the final lap for the win.

Before it was revealed, Verstappen said he didn't feel the FIA report being made public was necessary - although he told Di Resta in Jeddah that he was happy it was out, and called for more of the same.

Verstappen sat down with Sky Sports F1's Paul Di Resta ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP

"I think it's good they showed it to the world, what they have been investigating," Verstappen stated.

"But also for me, these kind of investigations should happen every single year because I think as an organisation, as a team, you always want to try and improve and do things better.

"For me it's quite a natural process you do anyway. It's quite straightforward."

Follow the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sky Sports

Sky Sports F1 is your home for every race this season, and it continues with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend.

All the action - from Friday's two practice sessions (2pm and 5pm) through to Saturday's final practice (2pm) and qualifying (5pm) and Sunday's Grand Prix (6pm) - is live on the channel, while as always you can also follow the action online on the Sky Sports App.

Jenson Button, Paul Di Resta, Anthony Davidson, Johnny Herbert, David Croft, Simon Lazenby and Natalie Pinkham will all be in Jeddah bringing their expert insight and analysis.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Davidson takes a look at the differences between the 2021 and 2022 Jeddah track layouts ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP. Anthony Davidson takes a look at the differences between the 2021 and 2022 Jeddah track layouts ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP.

Sky Sports F1's full TV schedule

* indicates simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event. Friday's Drivers Press Conference is only on Main Event.

Friday, March 25

10am: F1 Drivers Press Conference (on Sky Sports Main Event)

11.25pm: Formula 2 Practice

1.30pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice One* (session starts 2pm)

3.20pm: Formula 2 Qualifying*

4.45pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Two (session starts 5pm)

6.10pm: The F1 Show

Saturday, March 26

12.25pm: Formula 2 Sprint Race

1.45pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Three (session starts 2pm)

4pm: Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying build-up

5pm: SAUDI ARABIAN GP QUALIFYING

8pm: Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying hits

Sunday, March 27

2.30pm: Formula 2 Feature Race

4.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Saudi Arabia*

6pm: THE SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX

8pm: Chequered Flag: Saudi Arabia*

9.30pm: Saudi Arabian GP Highlights

The Formula 1 season continues on Friday on Sky Sports F1 with the Saudi Arabian GP. Sunday's race starts at 6pm. Find out more & subscribe.