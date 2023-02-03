Red Bull launch live on Sky Sports: F1 world champions to reveal 2023 car and major new alliance
Last Updated: 03/02/23 6:09am
Red Bull will today reveal both their car to defend both Formula 1 world championships and a major new motorsport alliance... and you can watch the whole launch live on Sky Sports.
Aiming to follow up Max Verstappen's record-breaking drivers' crown and their first constructors' title in nine years, Red Bull are taking to New York City to kick off their 2023 campaign - an apt location on a significant day.
Red Bull will be the first team to showcase their new-for-2023 car - the RB19's unveiling coming after Haas' livery launch earlier this week - and drivers Verstappen and Sergio Perez will be there to preview the year.
This car is Red Bull's present, but the Milton Keynes-based team also have an announcement that will help shape their F1 future.
A major alliance is set to come in to play from the 2026 season.
Following up his controversial 2021 crown, Verstappen - very much in his prime - became a double F1 world champion last year after winning an astonishing 15 of the 22 races.
When and how to follow Red Bull's launch today
Red Bull's launch is the first of many to be broadcast on Sky Sports F1 this pre-season.
The show is live from 2pm on Sky Sports F1, while you can also view the stream on our digital and social channels.
The Sky Sports app and website will host a stream and you can also watch the launch live on Sky Sports F1's YouTube.
What's next in F1's launch season?
Red Bull's launch comes eight days before sister team AlphaTauri use the Big Apple as their launch location on February 11.
Before then, Williams have their 'season launch' and livery reveal on February 6, before Alfa Romeo launch their C43 in Zurich on February 7.
F1 2023: When are the new cars being revealed?
|Date
|Team
|Location
|January 31
|Haas (livery launch)
|Online
|February 3
|Red Bull
|New York
|February 6
|Williams (livery launch)
|Online
|February 7
|Alfa Romeo
|Zurich
|February 11
|AlphaTauri
|New York
|February 13
|Aston Martin
|Silverstone
|February 13
|McLaren
|Woking
|February 14
|Ferrari
|Maranello
|February 15
|Mercedes
|Silverstone
|February 16
|Alpine
|London
Both McLaren and Aston Martin are revealing their challengers on Monday, February 13. Ferrari then have a Valentine's date with their new car the following day.
Launch season rounds off with Mercedes launching the W14 car they hope will propel them back into title contention on February 15, before Alpine's unveiling on February 16.
Pre-season testing starts in Bahrain on Thursday, February 23. The 2023 season then starts the week after pre-season testing at the same Sakhir circuit in Bahrain, on March 3-5.