Miami Grand Prix: Red Bull unveil special RB19 livery designed by fan for US race

Red Bull will display a one-off custom livery for the Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will race in a very different-looking Red Bull this weekend after the team unveiled a striking special livery for the Miami GP.

The fan-designed custom livery comes after the team opened a competition, The Mark Your Mark Initiative, at the start of the season for fans to submit special paint schemes for the three US races in 2023 - Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

Argentine graphic design student Martina Andriano's won the competition, with a panel headed up by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner selecting her design, which features pink, purple and blue additions to the RB19's usual look.

"The Make Your Mark initiative is great, to give our fans the opportunity to influence our design at the three USA races is something you just don't see other teams doing," Horner said.

"It's important to the team to be able to involve our fans in what we do and give them unique opportunities like this. I think Martina, has done a great job and the livery looks incredible when you see it in real life.

"The design keeps the ethos of who we are but introduces Miami to the RB19 as well. We are definitely going to stand out when you see that car on track. I'm intrigued to see what people come up with for Austin and of course Las Vegas, that promises to be really exciting."

The winning designer has been flown to Miami to see the RB19 in action with her design, starting with first practice at 6:30pm on Friday, live on Sky Sports F1.

"The moment when I found out I'd won I was shocked and speechless, I couldn't believe it - it feels like a crazy dream," Andriano said.

"The first thing I thought about when I started my design was how the air flows through and over the car, then how it moves and how fast it is and that is where my inspiration came from. Then, of course I wanted to represent Miami and Miami's race so all of that was the inspiration."

Red Bull arrive in Miami having won each of the opening four Grands Prix of the 2023 season, with the RB19 dominantly ahead of its rivals.

Verstappen, who has also revealed a special helmet design for Miami, holds a six-point lead over team-mate Perez at the top of the drivers' championship while Red Bull sit 93 points clear at the top of the constructors' championship.

Perez will take over the lead of the championship if he is victorious in Miami.

On the latest Sky Sports F1 Podcast, Anthony Davidson said Perez needs to ditch the 'Mr Nice Guy' persona if he is to topple Verstappen and win the world championship in 2023.

The former Minardi, Super Aguri and BAR driver Davidson believes Perez is well placed to claim a maiden title but urged him to take inspiration from Nico Rosberg, who successfully fought his then-Mercedes team-mate Hamilton all the way to the 2016 title.

"You've got to be more Rosberg 2016," Davidson said. "I was always told by team bosses from my F1 time I was too nice and I think that's what stopped me being a better sportscar driver - I was more of a team player, always was.

"I think it's time for Sergio to stop being Mr Nice Guy. He's got to get under Max Verstappen's skin, he's got to annoy him - this is his moment.

"It might only be his one chance... he's six points behind after four races and he's looking good. I don't think he'll be able to do it if he plays Mr Nice Guy this year."

