Max Verstappen, Red Bull left stunned by 'shocking' Singapore GP qualifying as dominant F1 pace vanishes

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all the key moments as Red Bull's Singapore GP qualifying session went from bad to worse Watch all the key moments as Red Bull's Singapore GP qualifying session went from bad to worse

Max Verstappen lamented a "shocking experience" driving his car after Red Bull's hitherto all-conquering 2023 form shockingly and suddenly deserted them in Singapore GP qualifying, leaving hopes of maintaining their long unbeaten race-winning run seemingly in tatters.

On a dismal qualifying night under the Marina Bay floodlights for the runaway title leaders, Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez struggled with their RB19s, were both knocked out in Q2, and will now start Sunday's race from outside the top 10.

It was the team's first double early Saturday elimination in five years.

To make matters potentially worse, Verstappen is also the subject of three separate stewards' investigations for blocking incidents, which could mean his 11th-place grid position becomes even lower.

"I knew it would always be tough to put it on pole. But this I didn't expect," said Verstappen, who has won every race since the end of April, to Sky Sports F1.

"Throughout the weekend we have been struggling. FP3 was actually not too bad but then we tried a few more things on the car for qualifying and that tipped it over where it became undrivable again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen is not happy with the state of the upshifts in his car as Red Bull continue to struggle in Singapore Max Verstappen is not happy with the state of the upshifts in his car as Red Bull continue to struggle in Singapore

"The car was massively bottoming out in the big braking zones, all the time if I wanted to brake late and hard, my front wheels were getting unloaded.

"It's just a shocking experience and then trying to lean on the car in the slow-speed, I was constantly sliding and no traction, just really difficult to drive."

Verstappen had been hoping to extend his record run of 10 consecutive victories on Sunday - but he now admits that even making the podium is unlikely on a track where overtaking is difficult.

"For sure not," he said when asked about his podium chances. "I think anyway here it's much less about having a good race car. It's a bit like Monaco. You put it all on qualifying.

"Even if you have deg[radation], it doesn't matter because people won't really pass you because the tyre wear is not that high. It will be a long, tough afternoon. Hopefully not too many safety cars and the race will be quite short."

So what went so wrong for the dominant Red Bull?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull team principal Christian Horner reacts to a frustrating qualifying session and admits starting from outside the top 10 will make things difficult Red Bull team principal Christian Horner reacts to a frustrating qualifying session and admits starting from outside the top 10 will make things difficult

Fast closing on the retention of their drivers' and constructors' titles while boasting a 100 per cent winning record from 14 races so far this year, Red Bull had nonetheless acknowledged going into the weekend that the unique layout and challenge of Singapore, which has tripped up dominant teams like Mercedes in the past, could prove the biggest hurdle yet to their unbeaten record and hopes of an unprecedented immaculate season.

But they had not expected it to quite unravel like this.

"It's very very confusing to have dropped the amount of pace we have. The car is not responding to changes - understeer, oversteer, braking issues," admitted team boss Christian Horner.

"It's like we haven't managed to get the tyre into the right working window. Usually when you see a gap that big, it's because a tyre isn't fundamentally working.

"We have tried different things with setup, different preparations and it's just not happened.

"A lot for us to understand tonight and it will be very, very tough for us to make good progress tomorrow [Sunday] but we will be trying very hard."

Horner added: "The car we have here for qualifying is essentially the identical car that we had two weeks ago in Monza and a week before that at Zandvoort."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen is not happy with the state of the upshifts in his car as Red Bull continue to struggle in Singapore Max Verstappen is not happy with the state of the upshifts in his car as Red Bull continue to struggle in Singapore

Asked if the sudden loss of form could be in any way attributed to a technical directive which came into force from the FIA this weekend clamping down on flexible front wings, Horner replied: "Zero. Nothing has changed on the car. We tried a new aero part on Friday, and we reverted on that component, so it's a tried and tested setup that we have.

"It just hasn't responded on this circuit, on this asphalt, trying to get the tyres to get into the window, it's been very, very hard for both drivers.

"We'll see tomorrow [Sunday], we won't give up on anything but, starting outside the top 10, at a track that's really hard to overtake, we've got quite a lot on."

Sky Sports F1's live Singapore GP schedule

More to follow...

Sunday September 17

11.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Singapore GP build-up

1pm: THE SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

3pm: Chequered Flag: Singapore GP reaction

4pm: Ted's Notebook

Next up for the F1 circus are the stunning streets of Singapore under the lights. All sessions from the Singapore GP will be live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW. Cancel anytime