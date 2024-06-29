Max Verstappen says new feud between father Jos and Red Bull boss Christian Horner 'could have been avoided'

Max Verstappen says the latest public feud between his father Jos and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is "not nice" and "could have been avoided".

Following clashes between the pair earlier in the year, the conflict reignited at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix as Verstappen Snr claimed that Horner had effectively blocked him from taking part in the Legends Parade ahead of Sunday's race.

After Verstappen Snr had told De Telegraaf that he found Horner's actions "very disappointing", the Brit responded on Friday by insisting that there had been "no veto" from him.

After delivering another superb drive to extend his lead at the top of the world championship by winning Saturday's Sprint in Austria, Verstappen was once more left to answer questions about the relationship between his father and team boss.

"Naturally, of course it's not nice. Not for myself, not for my dad, not Christian, not for the team," he said.

"Of course you don't want these things to happen. My dad has been quite clear about the reason behind it and of course I can understand his opinion on it.

"Because at the end of the day, he gets asked to drive the car, finds out he's not wanted to drive the car. My dad doesn't actually care about driving the car, but he got asked 'please, do it for the Dutch fans?' Red Bull, we have a great relationship with, home track. So I understand.

"On the other hand, I'm here to focus on the performance side of things, so I want a good relationship with everyone. But of course, this scenario could have been avoided."

What caused latest Verstappen-Horner spat?

Verstappen Snr was scheduled to drive Sebastian Vettel's 2012 title-winning Red Bull in the pre-race parade around the team's home track but the Dutchman said he had pulled out after alleged interference from Horner.

Max's father, in quotes attributed to him by De Telegraaf, said: "In recent days I have heard from several sources that Christian Horner has done everything he can not to let me drive. And otherwise to ensure that nothing would be filmed. Then I think: say it to my face. This is not necessary for me, I find it very disappointing."

Asked for his response to those claims, Horner said: "The Legends Parade is something which is organised by the circuit.

"There was no veto from my side and I'm sure the legends will be in action later."

The relationship between Horner and the father of F1's world champion driver has been in the spotlight ever since the start of the season when Jos Verstappen explosively suggested the Red Bull team was "in danger of being torn apart" if the team principal remained in his position.

That came after the conclusion of the Red Bull GmbH investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Horner by a female colleague. The grievance against Horner, who has always denied the claims, was dismissed. The complainant subsequently appealed the decision.

On the state of his relationship with Jos, Horner added: "You can't control everything in life. I can't control relationships with drivers' fathers. My focus is on performance with drivers and the team. That's where it will remain.

"I've never had an issue with any of our drivers' fathers in the past and whatever Jos' issues are, I've really got nothing to comment on."

