Spanish GP: Max Verstappen defends Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda after qualifying shocker and says he 'isn't a pancake'

Max Verstappen has insisted that Yuki Tsunoda “isn’t a pancake” following his Red Bull team-mate finishing last in Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying.

Red Bull have struggled to find a serviceable team-mate for four-time reigning world champion Verstappen since Sergio Perez's form dipped dramatically in the early stages of last season.

Perez was axed at the end of 2024 with Liam Lawson promoted from Racing Bulls, before Tsunoda dramatically replaced his former team-mate after just two rounds of the 2025 season.

There have been positive flashes for Tsunoda but he has largely struggled, scoring just seven points in six rounds during a period in which Verstappen has claimed two victories along with two further podium finishes.

Before Perez, Verstappen drove alongside Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon, who were both moved on by Red Bull after struggling to match the Dutchman, but have gone on to establish themselves as well-respected drivers in the sport.

Asked about Tsunoda's struggles in Barcelona on Saturday, Verstappen told Dutch reporters: "Yuki isn't a pancake. This [with the 2nd Red Bull driver] has been going on for a long time.

"Maybe that's a sign. Of what? That you can decide yourself."

It's unclear what exactly Verstappen was implying, but his comments could either be pointing to his level of excellence, the shortcomings of Red Bull's cars, or both.

Verstappen, widely considered to be the clear premier driver on the current grid, is known to be able to handle car styles and set-ups that leave some of the world's best drivers befuddled.

Tsunoda: It's a pretty tough situation

Tsunoda appeared crestfallen after his exit, admitting he had been "happy" with his lap before finding out it was only good enough to put him at the very rear of the field.

The 25-year-old was sixth tenths off his team-mate's Q1 effort, with Verstappen going on to claim third on the grid.

The Japanese driver told Sky Sports F1: "Suddenly compared to any other Grand Prix I lost performance quite significantly.

"Since FP1, the amount of grip I had was very low. Something strange was happening.

"We tried our best to cure the issue but, to be honest, whatever we did, we made a better balance but it was not, overall, a step forward.

"The lap I had in Q1 I was pretty happy with it, the confidence was there but the grip itself is not following at all. It's a pretty tough situation."

Tsunoda had asked during Q1 for his floor to be checked after running over a kerb, but he was unsure in the immediate aftermath of the session whether damage had been a factor in his struggles.

He added: "It's hard to tell. I will have to see if there's damage or not. I don't think our ride was crazy. It was still an acceptable level.

"From lap 1 [of the weekend], there was no pace, so it wasn't like I suddenly lost performance. I'm currently struggling."

In Red Bull's official press release on following the session, team principal Christian Horner admitted Tsunoda's struggles in Spain were "difficult to understand".

"Yuki has struggled all weekend," Horner said.

"We went up a little on the downforce to try and help him but it's difficult to understand, we will need to have a look at it."

