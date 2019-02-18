Williams set to miss return for Day Three of pre-season testing

Williams hope to finally emerge on track at pre-season testing on Wednesday after missing the first two days of action.

The Grove outfit didn't prepare their new car in time for the first test, but expect the FW42 to arrive at the Barcelona circuit 'between 4 and 5' on Wednesday morning.

The team say there will still be 'a fair amount of work to do' when it arrives and it's 'unlikely' the car will run in the morning session.

But the impression is that they plan to run at some point on Day Three.

Williams are looking to bounce back from a miserable 2018 this year, and would have hoped to have had as much track time as possible over the eight allotted days of winter testing.

What have we seen of the 2019 Williams car so far?

Although Williams held a launch event at their Grove headquarters last week, the former world champions' reveal was limited to a new livery.

The new car has, though, been glimpsed via a social media release.

"We have had an incredibly busy winter at Grove getting the FW42 prepared for the season ahead and, despite everyone's best efforts, we need some more time before it will be ready to run," said team boss Claire Williams.



"Our absolute priority is to always ensure we bring a car to the track that is the best that it can be and sometimes that takes longer than you'd anticipate or like."

Williams have an all-new driver line-up of Robert Kubica and George Russell for the new season.

