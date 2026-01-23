Williams to miss first 2026 F1 test with car not ready for five-day shakedown in Barcelona

Williams will miss the first pre-season testing event of the 2026 Formula 1 season after failing to have their car ready for the Barcelona shakedown.

Rumours emerged on Thursday that the car had not passed the required crash test to participate at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from January 26-30, at the behind closed doors event the teams have arranged themselves to run their all new cars together for the first time.

On Friday, Williams released a statement confirming their absence from the first event, but said they expect to be ready to run in Bahrain from February 11-13 in the first of two official tests arrange by F1.

The introduction of new chassis and power units for 2026 have combined for what many are describing as the biggest regulation change in the sport's history, creating a huge challenge for teams to have the new cars ready just seven weeks on from the end of the 2025 season.

The team statement said: "Atlassian Williams F1 Team has taken the decision not to participate in next week's shakedown test in Barcelona following delays in the FW48 programme as we continue to push for maximum car performance.

"The team will instead conduct a series of tests including a VTT programme next week with the 2026 car to prepare for the first official test in Bahrain and the first race of the season in Melbourne.

"We are looking forward to getting on track in the coming weeks and want to thank all our fans for your continued support - there is a lot to look forward to together in 2026."

When is F1 pre-season testing?

The introduction of new regulations means there is a robust schedule of three separate testing events before the start of the 2026 season.

The first is a behind-closed-doors event in Barcelona from January 26-30, before two tests follow in Bahrain from February 11-13 and 18-20.

When is the first F1 race?

The teams then have two weeks to prepare for the opening round of the season, which is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne from March 6-8.

The first practice sessions of the season will take place on Friday 6 March, with Qualifying on Saturday 7 March and the opening race on Sunday 8 March.

