Aston Martin licensed to thrill in Formula 1 return as 2021 car revealed with historic green livery

Aston Martin's return to Formula 1 after a 60-year absence was given a star-studded launch as the new-look team unveiled their 2021 car for the new season.

Revealing their new AMR21 car in traditional British Racing Green as part of a glitzy virtual event, the former Racing Point team unveiled new four-time champion signing Sebastian Vettel for the first time.

With Aston Martin the car brand most closely associated with James Bond, the event also included a video message from Daniel Craig wishing the team well in the new season. NFL superstar Tom Brady also sent his best wishes via video.

Draped under a Union Jack flag before being revealed by Vettel and team-mate Lance Stroll, the AMR21 is based on last year's competitive Racing Point challenger which won the penultimate round of the season in Bahrain and finished fourth in the Constructors' Championship.

But now armed with the name of the iconic British sportscar brand, and investing in the team's facilities, the Silverstone outfit are aiming significantly higher than that in future seasons.

"This is just the beginning," declared the team's billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll, Lance's father, who also bought the Aston Martin car company last year.

"The team is pushing forward, and our ambitions are limitless. We now have the pieces in place, the people and the partners, to make real progress."

After six rollercoaster years at Ferrari which featured race wins but no fifth career championship for the German, Vettel arrives for a new chapter in his illustrious career with, arguably, a point to prove.

"I go racing to win and obviously it's a very exciting project, a new start and a new chapter for the entire team. I'm very much looking forward to it," said Vettel.

"Winning is maybe a bit ambitious straight away, but it's everybody's goal, it's why we go racing.

"As a driver, I have always kept my eye on the competition and this team has consistently impressed me with what they have been able to do without the biggest of budgets.

"So, when Lawrence and Otmar [Szafnauer, team boss] approached me last year, and explained what their ambitions were, I was immediately very motivated to join the team.

"I love the history of motor racing and Aston Martin is one of the great names of the past, so it is fun to be part of their return to Formula 1 after an absence of 61 years."



Aston Martin's F1 return: The Q&A

What brings the Aston Martin name to F1?

Aston Martin is a famous car brand that screams British luxury. Think James Bond. Think royalty. Think heritage. But for all too long - since their last team graced the grid more than 60 years ago, in fact - the manufacturer and cultural icon hadn't considered Formula 1 a priority for the Aston name.

But that all changed in early 2020 when a consortium led by Stroll, the Racing Point team owner, bought a major stake in Aston Martin - sparking a major revamp and a return to F1.

"It is, I think, the biggest thing that's happened to Formula 1 in decades," said Stroll recently.

So, Aston Martin have raced in F1 before?

Yes, but only for two seasons in 1959 and 1960 and they only actually entered five races before leaving the sport. You probably will have noticed their logo on F1 cars in recent seasons as they have been Red Bull's title sponsor for the last three season years (with that partnership now ended), but Aston's motorsport exploits have largely come in endurance racing rather than F1.

Is this a completely new team?

Not exactly. While they have a new name and new look for 2021 but Aston Martin aren't starting from scratch when it comes to joining the F1 grid, instead taking over the well-established Racing Point team.

The Silverstone outfit, who have also formerly been known as Force India and Jordan GP (just to name a few), enjoyed a big improvement up to fourth last year and have retained key personnel, and their car philosophy, with the aim of battling midfield rivals McLaren, Ferrari and fellow rebranded team Alpine this year.