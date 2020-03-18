Quarantined McLaren F1 crew test negative for coronavirus

McLaren have confirmed that the seven staff members who were tested for coronavirus while in quarantine in Melbourne returned negative results.

Following the news that the one individual who had tested positive for the disease is now free of symptom, McLaren provided an update with the additional good news.

The team say the seven staff members who took the test "are doing well and in good spirits".

Sixteen members of the team were placed in quarantine, 14 of which had been in "close contact" with the member who tested positive, while an additional employee developed symptoms over the weekend.

"McLaren is pleased to confirm that all seven of its race team members who were tested for coronavirus while in quarantine in Melbourne have returned negative results," the team said. "All are doing well and in good spirits.

"The one team member that tested positive initially is also now free of symptoms. The balance of personnel were not required to be tested at the direction of the medical authorities.

2:46 F1's managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn speaks to Sky F1's Martin Brundle about how they will reschedule races amid the coronavirus outbreak. F1's managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn speaks to Sky F1's Martin Brundle about how they will reschedule races amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"As a precaution, these team members will remain in self-isolation for a further week to honour the 14-day period as requested by the Australian medical authorities.

"The team continues to be supported by three members of senior management who have stayed for the duration.

"On behalf of the team and all McLaren personnel in Melbourne, the team sends its thanks for all the well wishes, support and offers of care package deliveries, which are going a long way to maintain team morale."

McLaren F1 driver Carlos Sainz, who returned back to the UK, has also confirmed that he has tested negative for COVID-19 - but will remain in self-isolation.