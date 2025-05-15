McLaren cleared of using water trick to cool tyres after FIA investigation following Miami GP

McLaren have been cleared of illegally using liquid to cool their tyres following FIA checks after the Miami Grand Prix.

The Woking squad's dominant start to the 2025 season appeared to raise suspicion among some of their rivals that they have been employing techniques outside of the rules to keep their tyres in an ideal operating window during races.

McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown even brought a bottle with 'tire water' written on it to the pit wall in Miami, making light of rivals' suspicions.

Ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the FIA released a technical delegate's report from the previous race, that took place in Miami on May 4, which stated Drivers' Championship leader Oscar Piastri's McLaren had been randomly chosen for post-race checks.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The document said: "After the race in Miami car number 81 was randomly chosen among the top ten cars for more

extensive physical inspections.

"Subject to these physical inspections were the wheel bodywork assemblies. The following checks were carried out on all corners: The compliance of all components with TR Article 3.13. Physical checks for compliance with TR Article 11.5 on all four corners.

"All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2025 Formula One Technical Regulations."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Miami Grand Prix

Article 3.13 refers to wheel bodywork, while article 11.5 states that liquid cooling of brakes is forbidden.

The document stated that Charles Leclerc's Ferrari was also found to be compliant having been checked for elements including steering wheel assembly and the clutch operating device.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Friday May 16

8.50am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)

2pm: F3 Qualifying

2.55pm: F2 Qualifying

3:40pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday May 17

9am: F3 Sprint

11:15am: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.10pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: EMILIA ROMAGNA GP QUALIFYING*

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday May 18

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Emilia Romagna GP build-up

2pm: The EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Emilia Romagna GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*Also live on Sky Sports Main Event

F1's European season begins with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime