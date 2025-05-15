McLaren cleared of using water trick to cool tyres after FIA investigation following Miami GP
Oscar Piastri's McLaren was found to be compliant with tyre regulations during the Miami Grand Prix; watch practice for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Friday at 12.30pm and 4pm, live on Sky Sports F1
Thursday 15 May 2025 12:48, UK
McLaren have been cleared of illegally using liquid to cool their tyres following FIA checks after the Miami Grand Prix.
The Woking squad's dominant start to the 2025 season appeared to raise suspicion among some of their rivals that they have been employing techniques outside of the rules to keep their tyres in an ideal operating window during races.
McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown even brought a bottle with 'tire water' written on it to the pit wall in Miami, making light of rivals' suspicions.
Ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the FIA released a technical delegate's report from the previous race, that took place in Miami on May 4, which stated Drivers' Championship leader Oscar Piastri's McLaren had been randomly chosen for post-race checks.
The document said: "After the race in Miami car number 81 was randomly chosen among the top ten cars for more
extensive physical inspections.
"Subject to these physical inspections were the wheel bodywork assemblies. The following checks were carried out on all corners: The compliance of all components with TR Article 3.13. Physical checks for compliance with TR Article 11.5 on all four corners.
"All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2025 Formula One Technical Regulations."
Article 3.13 refers to wheel bodywork, while article 11.5 states that liquid cooling of brakes is forbidden.
The document stated that Charles Leclerc's Ferrari was also found to be compliant having been checked for elements including steering wheel assembly and the clutch operating device.
Sky Sports F1's Emilia Romagna GP Schedule
Friday May 16
8.50am: F3 Practice
10am: F2 Practice
12pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)
2pm: F3 Qualifying
2.55pm: F2 Qualifying
3:40pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)
5.15pm: The F1 Show
Saturday May 17
9am: F3 Sprint
11:15am: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)
1.10pm: F2 Sprint
2.10pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying build-up
3pm: EMILIA ROMAGNA GP QUALIFYING*
5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday May 18
7.25am: F3 Feature Race
8.55am: F2 Feature Race
12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Emilia Romagna GP build-up
2pm: The EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Emilia Romagna GP reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
*Also live on Sky Sports Main Event
