Spanish GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch or stream Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya F1 race on Sky Sports

Formula 1's European triple-header reaches its conclusion with the Spanish Grand Prix, where a regulation change is set to create major intrigue.

Lando Norris claimed a superb victory in Monaco to close to within three points of his team-mate Oscar Piastri at the top of the Drivers' Championship, with the latter's third place ensuring McLaren extended their huge lead in the constructors' standings.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen remains within striking distance 25 points back from Piastri, but the next nearest challenger, Mercedes' George Russell, has already fallen 62 points back.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Despite McLaren having won six of eight races so far this season, there is set to be renewed hope for the chasing pack at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as a change of the rules on wing-flexing threatens to shift the competitive picture.

The alteration represents a major opportunity, with Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur having repeatedly described it as a possible "gamechanger" following the Italian squad's disappointing start to their 2025 campaign.

Image: F1 Drivers' Championship standings ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix

Beyond the regulation change, the track, which tests all facets of car performance with a wide range of corner types, is seen as a strong indicator for the competitive picture for the remainder of the season.

A car that performs well in Barcelona can usually deliver at most of the other circuits on the calendar, which sets this up as perhaps the most crucial weekend of the season so far.

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya track layout

F1 has visited the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya every year since 1991 and the venue has often been used for testing as there are a variety of corners.

The long main straight to Turn 1 is the main overtaking zone and in 2023, the final sector was changed to two fast sweeping right-handers, rather than the slow 90-degree bends which most drivers disliked.

Having a car which is aerodynamically strong is vital due to the long corners and high-speed turns.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, check out some of the best previous races

Spanish GP weather in Barcelona

It is set to be a hot three days in Barcelona from Friday to Sunday with an air temperature of 27C and no rain on the cards.

Remarkably, there has not been a wet Spanish Grand Prix this century.

Spanish GP dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - practice, qualifying, race

Thursday May 29

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday May 30

8.50am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Spanish GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying

2.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3.35pm: Spanish GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday May 31

9am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Spanish GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.10pm: Spanish GP Qualifying build-up*

3pm: SPANISH GP QUALIFYING*

Sunday June 1

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Spanish GP build-up*

2pm: The SPANISH GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Spanish GP reaction

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

How to watch or stream the Spanish Grand Prix in the UK and Ireland

Got Sky?

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports F1 from the first practice session on Friday afternoon to the Spanish Grand Prix itself on Sunday, June 1 at 2pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app - with the option to go onboard with any driver!

Not got Sky?

Stream: Non-Sky Customers can stream the action with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Live blog: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the race weekend through our dedicated F1 blog

FREE Highlights: Watch F1 highlights shortly after the chequered flag on the Sky Sports app

How to watch the Spanish GP on mobile with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at 12.30pm for build-up on Sunday, ahead of lights out at 2pm Tap on the Sky Sports F1 or Sky Sports Main Event channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

What is NOW?

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.

It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free membership options, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose between a Month or Day Membership. See the latest NOW membership prices.

More information about NOW can be found here.

F1's European triple header concludes with the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona this weekend, with live coverage starting from Friday on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime