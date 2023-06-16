Canadian GP Practice One: CCTV issues at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve see session limited to just four minutes of running

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's David Croft outlines why Practice One at the Canadian Grand Prix had to be abandoned due to CCTV issues at the venue Sky F1's David Croft outlines why Practice One at the Canadian Grand Prix had to be abandoned due to CCTV issues at the venue

CCTV issues at the Canadian Grand Prix saw Practice One limited to just four minutes of track action before the session was aborted early.

Pierre Gasly brought out a red flag on his first lap after grinding to a halt with a driveshaft issue on his Alpine car.

But the session never resumed as issues with the local CCTV infrastructure around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve meant cars could not return to the track on safety grounds.

Practice Two has been extended by 30 minutes to try and make up for some of the loss of running and will now get under way at 9.30pm.

However, rain is forecast in Montreal later this evening which may well result in a wet session. Further rain is expected on Saturday for qualifying.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pierre Gasly reported he had lost the driveshaft on his Alpine as the red flag came out during opening practice in Canada Pierre Gasly reported he had lost the driveshaft on his Alpine as the red flag came out during opening practice in Canada

The FIA confirmed in a statement: "In accordance with Article 11.9.3.o of the FIA International Sporting Code, having received a request from the clerk of the course and in the interests of safety, we hereby modify the official programme of the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix by extending the duration of Free Practice Session 2 by 30 minutes.

"Free Practice Session 2 will now start at 1630hrs (2130hrs BST).

"The tyres required to be returned after Free Practice 1 in accordance with Article 30.5 of the Formula One Sporting Regulations, should now be returned no later than two hours after Free Practice 2."

Steve Nielsen, the FIA's sporting director, told Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz that the governing body were "exploring" the possibility of relying on TV pictures to ensure safety in the event the CCTV problems cannot be resolved for Practice Two.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FIA sporting director Steve Nielsen told Sky F1's Ted Kravitz that the CCTV issues which plagued P1 in Canada remain an issue as they look to get things resolved ahead of an extended second practice. FIA sporting director Steve Nielsen told Sky F1's Ted Kravitz that the CCTV issues which plagued P1 in Canada remain an issue as they look to get things resolved ahead of an extended second practice.

Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok expressed his disappointment for the spectators who had failed to see any real action.

"The fans, a lot of them only get one opportunity a year to see Grand Prix cars," he said.

"A lot of them can't afford tickets for the Saturday and Sunday, so they come on the Friday to soak up some atmosphere and see the cars live on track.

"For them I feel really sorry for because they are missing a whole load of action."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McLaren chief executive officer Zak Brown is glad second practice will be extended by 30 minutes after opening practice in Canada was cut short McLaren chief executive officer Zak Brown is glad second practice will be extended by 30 minutes after opening practice in Canada was cut short

In the four minutes of running that did take place only 12 drivers set a lap time, with Valtteri Bottas finishing top of the standings ahead of the two Aston Martin cars.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell failed to even get out for an exploratory lap.

Mercedes had expected a swift resumption after Gasly's car had been cleared from the track and sent Hamilton and Russell out to the end of the pit lane but then had to wheel the cars back to their garages when the CCTV issues became apparent.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jenson Button was disappointed for the fans in attendance at the Canadian Grand Prix after P1 ended early Jenson Button was disappointed for the fans in attendance at the Canadian Grand Prix after P1 ended early

Explained: How CCTV issues ended Practice One

Analysis from Sky Sports F1's David Croft...

"The problems were the CCTV that monitors every single straight and corner on the track. They are basically a series of static cameras that pick up all the incidents for safety reasons that the FIA need to be covered.

"The problem with the CCTV is, take the medical car for instance - it would go through a series of corners, then get to one corner and disappear and you wouldn't see it for a 15-second delay for instance.

"The coverage wasn't live and in real time. You can't have cars running on the track if for 15 seconds you can't see them on the CCTV.

"That's why they had to red flag it. They couldn't fix it in time and the race is on now to get it fixed in time for an extended FP2 session.

"When Gasly's car disappeared on the driver tracker, that's when they realised 'whoops, we've got a bit of an issue here and we need to red flag it and resolve it'.

"It's not necessarily an FIA problem or their fault. It's the local promoter and organiser who are responsible for those CCTV cameras and the maintenance of them. They are the people trying to fix it currently."