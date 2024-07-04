Lewis Hamilton's Mission 44 charity formalises partnership with Formula 1 in continued push for change

Lewis Hamilton founded Mission 44 in 2021 with the aim of creating greater inclusion and diversity within motorsport; the charity had already worked with F1 on an informal basis; watch every session of the British Grand Prix this week live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase
Thursday 4 July 2024 11:31, UK
Formula 1 has launched an official collaboration with Mission 44, the charity founded by Lewis Hamilton that advocates for greater diversity and inclusion in motorsport.
Ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, Formula 1 announced that the two organisations were formalising their relationship following years of successful collaboration.
Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, founded Mission 44 in 2021 with the aim of achieving greater representation, diversity, and inclusion in motorsport to create meaningful change for young people facing social injustice through education, empowerment, and employment opportunities.
Formula 1 head of environment, social and governance Ellen Jones said: "Over the last few years, it has been a pleasure to support Mission 44 in its efforts to make our sport more diverse and give students and young people their first taste of the world of F1 and motorsport.
"We look forward to working with Mission 44 in this new capacity and seeing how many doors we can open together to inspire the next generation."
Formula 1 has worked closely with Mission 44 to address some of the challenges surrounding diversity and inclusion in the sport, supporting the charity in facilitating once-in-a-lifetime experiences for students from underrepresented groups and underserved communities to inspire them to consider careers in STEM and motorsport.
In 2023, Mission 44 and Formula 1 delivered outreach programmes in Austin, Silverstone, and Sao Paulo, positively impacting more than 150 young people.
As part of the official link-up, F1 will support Mission 44 in raising awareness of their work and connect the charity with organisations across motorsport to identify apprenticeships and similar opportunities for young people from underrepresented groups.
At Silverstone this weekend, F1 and Mission 44 will host a first-of-its-kind networking event that will bring together scholars from the Formula 1 Engineering and Mission 44 MSc Motorsport Engineering scholarship programmes to knowledge share and help with the students' professional development.
Both schemes offer students crucial financial and career support, with the objective of increasing opportunities in motorsport for students from underrepresented backgrounds.
Mission 44 chief executive Jason Arthur said: "When Lewis Hamilton launched Mission 44 three years ago, it was with the ambition to create a fairer, more inclusive future for young people around the world.
"Together with Formula 1, we will be able to increase awareness and access to motorsport career opportunities, so young people, no matter their background, can succeed.
"Change requires collective action, and we're excited to grow our partnership with Formula 1 to drive diversity in motorsport forward."
