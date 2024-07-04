Lewis Hamilton's Mission 44 charity formalises partnership with Formula 1 in continued push for change

Formula 1 has launched an official collaboration with Mission 44, the charity founded by Lewis Hamilton that advocates for greater diversity and inclusion in motorsport.

Ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, Formula 1 announced that the two organisations were formalising their relationship following years of successful collaboration.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, founded Mission 44 in 2021 with the aim of achieving greater representation, diversity, and inclusion in motorsport to create meaningful change for young people facing social injustice through education, empowerment, and employment opportunities.

Formula 1 head of environment, social and governance Ellen Jones said: "Over the last few years, it has been a pleasure to support Mission 44 in its efforts to make our sport more diverse and give students and young people their first taste of the world of F1 and motorsport.

"We look forward to working with Mission 44 in this new capacity and seeing how many doors we can open together to inspire the next generation."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Formula 1 has worked closely with Mission 44 to address some of the challenges surrounding diversity and inclusion in the sport, supporting the charity in facilitating once-in-a-lifetime experiences for students from underrepresented groups and underserved communities to inspire them to consider careers in STEM and motorsport.

In 2023, Mission 44 and Formula 1 delivered outreach programmes in Austin, Silverstone, and Sao Paulo, positively impacting more than 150 young people.

As part of the official link-up, F1 will support Mission 44 in raising awareness of their work and connect the charity with organisations across motorsport to identify apprenticeships and similar opportunities for young people from underrepresented groups.

At Silverstone this weekend, F1 and Mission 44 will host a first-of-its-kind networking event that will bring together scholars from the Formula 1 Engineering and Mission 44 MSc Motorsport Engineering scholarship programmes to knowledge share and help with the students' professional development.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hamilton explains his mission to transform the lives of young people from underserved communities in the world of motorsport

Both schemes offer students crucial financial and career support, with the objective of increasing opportunities in motorsport for students from underrepresented backgrounds.

Mission 44 chief executive Jason Arthur said: "When Lewis Hamilton launched Mission 44 three years ago, it was with the ambition to create a fairer, more inclusive future for young people around the world.

"Together with Formula 1, we will be able to increase awareness and access to motorsport career opportunities, so young people, no matter their background, can succeed.

"Change requires collective action, and we're excited to grow our partnership with Formula 1 to drive diversity in motorsport forward."

Sky Sports F1's live British GP schedule (all F1 sessions on Sky Showcase)

Image: The British Grand Prix takes place this Sunday live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase

Thursday July 4

6pm: The F1 Show

Friday July 5

8.35am: F3 Practice

9.55am: F2 Practice

12pm: British GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)

2.05pm: F3 Qualifying

3pm: F2 Qualifying

3.45pm: British GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

Saturday July 6

9.15am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: British GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: British GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: British GP Qualifying

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 7

8:15am: F3 Feature Race

9:50am: F2 Feature Race

11:50am: Porsche Supercup

1:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - British GP build-up

3pm: The BRITISH GRAND PRIX

5pm: Chequered Flag: British GP reaction

6pm: Ted's Notebook

F1's summer triple-header concludes with the big one, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Watch every session live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase, with Sunday's race at 3pm. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime