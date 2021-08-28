Belgian GP: Max Verstappen just denies star performer George Russell pole after Lando Norris crash

McLaren's Lando Norris suffered a huge crash as the rain poured down in qualifying ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix McLaren's Lando Norris suffered a huge crash as the rain poured down in qualifying ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen just denied Williams' George Russell an incredible pole position in a dramatic rain-hit Belgian GP qualifying session which saw early pacesetter Lando Norris crash out heavily.

Lewis Hamilton, the championship leader, will start from third with Russell - strongly tipped to join his countryman at Mercedes next year - astonishingly finishing between the big two F1 title rivals on the grid.

Russell's Williams' team are eighth out of 10 teams in the world championship and last claimed a front-row, also in the wet, at Monza in 2017.

Norris himself had been threatening a run at a first career pole, topping Q1 and Q2, but crashed heavily in increasing rain at the start of the pole shootout at the fast Eau Rouge corner.

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel was angered after hearing about Norris' huge crash that brought out the red flag, having earlier warned that torrential rain should halt qualifying in Belgium

With his McLaren getting away from him in the middle of the uphill right-hander, Norris spun into a big impact with the outside barrier, before the car came back across the circuit.

Norris was able to get out of the crashed car unaided and told the team over the radio he was OK. He was taken to the circuit's medical centre for mandatory check-ups and has now gone to hospital for a precautionary X-ray on his elbow.

Following his accident during qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix, Lando was checked at the trackside medical centre and then sent to a local hospital for a precautionary x-ray of his elbow. A further update will be issued in due course. — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 28, 2021

After a lengthy delay to the session, the Q3 shootout resumed in slightly improved conditions with Hamilton setting the initial pace before Russell threatened to pull off the biggest qualifying shock for years by outpacing the world champion on his final lap.

But Verstappen was going fractionally faster behind and pipped Russell to an astonishing P1 by three tenths of a second.

"I thought we would have been doing a good job to get out of Q1 after yesterday, now we're standing on the front row," said Russell about his barely-believable result.

With Hamilton shuffled back to third, McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo took a season-best fourth ahead of Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel in fifth and AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly with sixth.

Valtteri Bottas was only eighth in the second Mercedes - and that will become an even more problematic 13th on Sunday's race grid owing to the Finn's five-place grid penalty for causing the first corner carnage at the last race in Hungary.

Max Verstappen, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton take the top three qualifying spots in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix

Belgian GP Qualifying: Top 10

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) George Russell, Williams

3) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

5) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

6) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

7) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

8) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes*

9) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

10) Lando Norris, McLaren

*5-place grid penalty

More to follow…