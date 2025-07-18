Belgian GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch or stream F1 race at Spa-Francorchamps on Sky Sports

The 2025 Formula 1 season resumes with a Sprint weekend in Belgium as the title race heats up between McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Successive wins for Norris at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone have put him just eight points behind Piastri in the Drivers' Championship as the British driver looks to make it a hat-trick of victories next Sunday.

Max Verstappen trails Piastri by 69 points but will have plenty of support from the Belgian fans and the Dutch spectators who have decided to make the short trip to the iconic Spa-Francorchamps.

Verstappen's future remains a big talking point, particularly after the sacking of Christian Horner as Red Bull embark on their first ever Grand Prix without Horner in charge as team principal.

Attention will be on new Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies, who will address the media for the first time ahead of Friday's Sprint Qualifying.

The three-week gap has provided teams a chance to develop final upgrades for their cars before everyone turns their full attention to the new 2026 cars.

Ferrari and Mercedes will also hope to close the gap to McLaren at Spa-Francorchamps, a track both teams were strong at last year, and the jeopardy of a Sprint weekend, coupled with rain on the weather forecast, means McLaren may not have everything their own way.

Belgian GP track - Spa-Francorchamps

The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is the longest track F1 visits at 4.352 miles (7.004km) and also one of the fastest with iconic corners such as Eau Rouge, Pouhon and Blanchimont.

Sector 1 is essentially made up of just a hairpin followed by a long flat out section through Eau Rouge, Raidillon and down the Kemmel Straight where there is plenty of overtaking.

The middle sector is full of fast, flowing corners before the final part of the lap heavily relies on strong straight line speed going into the final chicane, the Bus Stop, where a driver can throw away a brilliant lap by braking too late or being too conservative.

Michael Schumacher holds the record for the most Belgian GP wins with six triumphs at the event which has largely been a staple on the F1 calendar since 1983.

Belgian GP weather in Spa-Francorchamps

As usual, the weather in Spa-Francorchamps is very difficult to predict as a rain shower can spring up from anywhere and the nearby Ardennes Forest can keep moisture in the area when there it is wet.

The current forecasts suggests rain will play a role at some point over the race weekend with showers across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Belgian GP UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule

Thursday July 24

1pm: Driver's press conference

Friday July 25

7.55am: F3 Practice

9.05am: F2 Practice

11am: Practice One (session starts at 11.30am)

12.55pm: F3 Qualifying

1.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3pm: Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 3.30pm)

Saturday July 26

8.10am: F3 Sprint

10am: Belgian GP Sprint (lights out at 11am)

12.20pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

12.40pm: F2 Sprint

2pm: Belgian GP Qualifying (session starts at 3pm)

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 27

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

10.40am: Porsche Supercup Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Belgian GP build-up*

2pm: THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered flag: Belgian GP reaction*

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

