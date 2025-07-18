Belgian GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch or stream F1 race at Spa-Francorchamps on Sky Sports
Find out the race week schedule, weather and how to watch the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps; watch every session of the Sprint weekend in Belgium, starting with Practice at 11.30am and Sprint Qualifying at 3.30pm on Friday - live on Sky Sports F1
Friday 18 July 2025 17:36, UK
The 2025 Formula 1 season resumes with a Sprint weekend in Belgium as the title race heats up between McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
Successive wins for Norris at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone have put him just eight points behind Piastri in the Drivers' Championship as the British driver looks to make it a hat-trick of victories next Sunday.
Max Verstappen trails Piastri by 69 points but will have plenty of support from the Belgian fans and the Dutch spectators who have decided to make the short trip to the iconic Spa-Francorchamps.
- F1 2025 schedule | F1 championship standings
- Got Sky? Watch F1 races LIVE on your phone! 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
Verstappen's future remains a big talking point, particularly after the sacking of Christian Horner as Red Bull embark on their first ever Grand Prix without Horner in charge as team principal.
Attention will be on new Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies, who will address the media for the first time ahead of Friday's Sprint Qualifying.
The three-week gap has provided teams a chance to develop final upgrades for their cars before everyone turns their full attention to the new 2026 cars.
Ferrari and Mercedes will also hope to close the gap to McLaren at Spa-Francorchamps, a track both teams were strong at last year, and the jeopardy of a Sprint weekend, coupled with rain on the weather forecast, means McLaren may not have everything their own way.
Belgian GP track - Spa-Francorchamps
The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is the longest track F1 visits at 4.352 miles (7.004km) and also one of the fastest with iconic corners such as Eau Rouge, Pouhon and Blanchimont.
Sector 1 is essentially made up of just a hairpin followed by a long flat out section through Eau Rouge, Raidillon and down the Kemmel Straight where there is plenty of overtaking.
The middle sector is full of fast, flowing corners before the final part of the lap heavily relies on strong straight line speed going into the final chicane, the Bus Stop, where a driver can throw away a brilliant lap by braking too late or being too conservative.
Michael Schumacher holds the record for the most Belgian GP wins with six triumphs at the event which has largely been a staple on the F1 calendar since 1983.
Belgian GP weather in Spa-Francorchamps
As usual, the weather in Spa-Francorchamps is very difficult to predict as a rain shower can spring up from anywhere and the nearby Ardennes Forest can keep moisture in the area when there it is wet.
The current forecasts suggests rain will play a role at some point over the race weekend with showers across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Belgian GP UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule
Thursday July 24
1pm: Driver's press conference
Friday July 25
7.55am: F3 Practice
9.05am: F2 Practice
11am: Practice One (session starts at 11.30am)
12.55pm: F3 Qualifying
1.50pm: F2 Qualifying
3pm: Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 3.30pm)
Saturday July 26
8.10am: F3 Sprint
10am: Belgian GP Sprint (lights out at 11am)
12.20pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook
12.40pm: F2 Sprint
2pm: Belgian GP Qualifying (session starts at 3pm)
5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday July 27
7.25am: F3 Feature Race
8.55am: F2 Feature Race
10.40am: Porsche Supercup Race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Belgian GP build-up*
2pm: THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX*
4pm: Chequered flag: Belgian GP reaction*
5pm: Ted's Notebook
*also live on Sky Sports Main Event
How to watch or stream the Belgian Grand Prix in the UK and Ireland
Got Sky?
TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports F1 from the first practice session on Friday morning to the Belgian Grand Prix itself on Sunday, July 27 at 2pm
App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app - with the option to go onboard with any driver!
Not got Sky?
Stream: Non-Sky Customers can stream the action with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass
Live blog: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the race weekend through our dedicated F1 blog
FREE Highlights: Watch F1 highlights shortly after the chequered flag on the Sky Sports app
How to watch the Belgian GP on mobile with the Sky Sports app
Sky Sports Subscribers can:
- Download or open the Sky Sports app
- Head to the 'Watch' section at 12.30pm for build-up on Sunday, ahead of lights out at 2pm
- Tap on the Sky Sports F1 or Sky Sports Main Event channel
- Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)
*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD
What is NOW?
NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.
It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free membership options, so customers can cancel anytime!
You can choose between a Month or Day Membership. See the latest NOW membership prices.
More information about NOW can be found here.
The 2025 Formula 1 season resumes at the Belgian Grand Prix as the Sprint format returns, live on Sky Sports F1 from July 25-27. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime.