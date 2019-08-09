Formula 1 2019: David Croft's top five drivers of the season so far

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

Position in the championship: 8th

Qualifying record vs team-mate: 8-4

Race record vs team-mate: 11-1

Eight points-scoring finishes in the opening 12 races of the season, including a 10th place from the pit-lane in Baku, is an indicator that Kimi Raikkonen is far from finished in Formula 1.

His move to Alfa seems to have revitalised the Finnish former F1 champion off the track, and his race-day smile is evident of a man who, after changing his goals in relation to why he goes racing, has realised that a scrap is always worth enjoying, whether it's for a podium or a points finish.

I argued that he was unlucky to lose his drive at Ferrari considering his consistency there last season, so it's great to see that, even though he's departed from the Scuderia, his talents are still there to enjoy on a Sunday afternoon with his new team.

4. George Russell, Williams

Position in the championship: 20th

Qualifying record vs team-mate: 12-0

Race record vs team-mate: 10-2

First and foremost, when you're driving a car as far off as the Williams is this season you have to compare him to his team-mate and despite Robert Kubica getting Williams' only point, in Germany, George Russell has consistently out-performed his more experienced colleague during the course of this season. To wrap up the qualifying head-to-head after just 11 races is an outstanding achievement and should never be overlooked. He has also beaten his team-mate in every single race except France and Germany.

Russell is well liked within the team and left Hungary with a smile on a face knowing that technically Williams seem to have turned a corner and should emerge after the summer break much closer to the rest of the field.

He's barely put a foot wrong in a car that is hugely difficult to drive and gain consistency in. It bodes well for his future in the sport, which may still be with Williams next season, but that's no bad thing as both team and driver develop.

3. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

Position in the championship: 7th

Qualifying record vs team-mate: 4-8

Race record vs team-mate: 9-3

Whilst mention should be made of Lando Norris' efforts in qualifying, which have been exemplary for a rookie, it's the racing where you score points and Carlos Sainz has taken every opportunity that has come his way this season. Two fifth places in a row in Germany and Hungary, in different conditions, shows the consistency of a driver that has stepped up to the plate, and upped his game, to lead McLaren's charge in 2019.

The self-titled 'smooth operator' can be very proud of his first 12 races for his new team. His one DNF was due to mechanical failure and since Azerbaijan he has only finished one race outside of the top eight - which is stunning consistency.

The fact that he's now just five points behind Pierre Gasly proves his worth to a team we are all glad to see are on the up in 2019.

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Position in the championship: 1st

Qualifying record vs team-mate: 7-5

Race record vs team-mate: 9-3

He's driving the best car, but he's making the best use of it. Lewis Hamilton continues to lead the way and, bar his misadventures in the rain in Germany, and Mercedes' inability to handle the massively hot temperatures in Austria, has never finished outside the top two.

Hamilton looks set to take his sixth world championship title at the end of the season and you'd be a brave man to bet against him, especially given his previous strong performances in the second half of a campaign. His drive in Hungary was proof that if you set him the toughest of challenges, he will rise to it. It's not the first time Hamilton has had to chase the seemingly impossible to make victory possible.

Whilst he can't break Michael Schumacher's win record in 2019, surely that target will be achieved in the early part of 2020.

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Position in the championship: 3rd

Qualifying record vs team-mate: 11-1

Race record vs team-mate: 11-1

My top-rated driver from the first 12 races of F1 2019. What can you say about Max Verstappen? He's dragged that Red Bull to the top five at every race in 2019 and has five podiums, two victories - and he's also hot on the heels of Valtteri Bottas for the number two spot in the championship.

Verstappen is showing his worth to Red Bull and will stay with the team despite speculation that he may be about to move elsewhere. At the tender age of 21, he's showing a new-found maturity and some of his more impetuous previous moments seem now to have been smoothed out.

The prospect of future battles with Lewis Hamilton, akin to the terrific scrap we saw in Hungary, will be in the uppermost of my thoughts as I relax by the pool during the summer break.

Where would he be if he was in the same Mercedes as Hamilton? That's probably a conversation for a long night - but you could argue that he might even be ahead. I think Verstappen has been amazing this year.

Honourable mentions

Daniil Kvyat, Charles Leclerc, who will find consistency in time, and Sergio Perez, who has been unlucky but - like Russell - sealed a qualifying head-to-head at the first time of asking.

