Development Corner Special: Ted Kravitz and James Allison Part Two

18:47 The second part of Ted Kravitz's in-depth chat with Mercedes technical director James Allison - this time featuring a diecast model - explaining how suspension and aerodynamics work together in F1 2019's fastest car

Watch the second fascinating instalment of the Mercedes Development Corner Special as James Allison joins Ted Kravitz to explain more of the philosophy behind F1 2019's fastest car.

After the marker pens of Part One in Baku, James and Ted are reunited at Paul Ricard - this time with a Mercedes diecast model! - to explain and analyse how the mechanical and aerodynamic side of the car work together to produce such impressive performance.

Allison explains the front suspension arrangement Mercedes currently use, and how that compares to the active suspension systems of the 1980s and early 1990s, and addresses theories about the W10's rear suspension.

Plus, in the biggest breakthrough for Mercedes this year, the technical chief explains how the world champions have finally cured their past slow-corner weaknesses.

If you love your F1 tech - or simply want to understand more - you'll love the video at the top of the page! Free to view in the UK and Ireland.

Miss out on Part One?