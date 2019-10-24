Lewis Hamilton opens up on social media posts ahead of Mexico duel

2:21 Lewis Hamilton opened up on his social media posts on the environment, and his 'giving up' message, ahead of the Mexican GP Lewis Hamilton opened up on his social media posts on the environment, and his 'giving up' message, ahead of the Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton opened up on his social media posts on the environment and said he's feeling "very positive" ahead of a Mexican GP which could end with him being crowned a six-time F1 world champion.

In Instagram story posts last week, Hamilton, who has made "drastic" changes to his lifestyle in a bid to go greener, wrote that he felt like "giving up on everything" and urged people to go vegan to "save our planet".

Although Hamilton subsequently deleted that sequence of messages, which attracted plenty of media attention, he spoke candidly about his posts and concern for the future ahead of a crucial Mexico weekend.

"A lot of people had their opinions on how I use my social media but ultimately it's my platform and we all have a voice," Hamilton said.

"It's not the easiest because yes, we are travelling around the world and we are racing Formula 1 cars. Our carbon footprint for sure is higher than the average homeowner. But that doesn't mean you should be afraid to speak out about things that can be a positive change."

Explaining the 'giving up' comment in his posts, Hamilton added: "I'm only human, so like everyone I have up and down days.

"Really that's what I've been trying to convey because I think it's very difficult for people watching and on social media to be able to relate to certain individuals who live in a celebrity world. A lot of people don't realise that they're also humans and they also have feelings, and have ups and downs. Some people do care, some people care less.

"It was just not the best feeling of the moment but I've got great people around me, I've had a lot of support from fans, I've had a lot of support from my family. There's a lot going on in my life at the moment."

But Hamilton also insisted that he was delighted to be "back doing what I love doing" on the track as he looks to claim a momentous 2019 Drivers' Championship at the Mexican GP this weekend.

The Englishman will secure an early coronation and become just the second F1 driver to reach six titles, after Michael Schumacher who has seven, should he outscore Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas by 14 points.

"Coming into this weekend I feel very positive, back to doing what I love doing," Hamilton stated. "I think it's just always trying to stay positive which is not always easy.

"I think I've done very well in the past to stay positive the majority of the time. There's a lot that goes on in our lives, and I think it's important to also be able to be open and not hold things in. I'm always very open and very transparent with my feelings, whether people like it or not.

"Now I'm just focusing on these four races and what I can do to get the job done, as the team have done such a great job. I've got lots and lots of plans, positive plans for the future for a positive change."

Hamilton details lifestyle changes

Hamilton spoke passionately and eloquently about the changes he has made, or is going to make, in a bid to adopt a more environmentally-friendly.lifestyle.

"I'm always looking at things and how I can improve the effect that I'm having on the world, and it's something that over time I've become more and more aware of," he said.

"It takes a while and it's not a quick fix, it takes time to understand the implications. I think it's just about education and I'm just trying to highlight areas. Whether people choose to look into those, it's up to them. But I'd feel like I wasn't doing anything positive if I didn't mention it."

Detailing those changes, he explained: "I'm trying to make sure by the end of the year that I'm carbon neutral.

"I don't allow anyone in my office or my household to buy any plastics, I want everything recyclable down to deodorant, down to a toothbrush - all these kind of things. I'm trying to make as much change as I can in my personal space.

"I sold my plane over a year ago and I fly a lot less now, trying to fly less through the year and mostly flying commercial, so that's been a big change in my habits. I've avoided trips as well if I don't need to do it, I've stayed in the UK for example with family instead of going on holiday.

"I've also obviously changed my diet which is a drastic difference."

Hamilton, who went vegan in 2017, also explained how he was selling his cars, or switching them for hybrids, and that most of the clothes he has designed for fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger are sustainable.

"I'm constantly making changes but it's not a quick fix, it's not something you do over a short amount of time," added Hamilton. "I feel positive that I'm making those changes, and I'm encouraging people around me also."

