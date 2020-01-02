Mercedes vow to be neutral in 2020 despite Lewis Hamilton's quest

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits Lewis Hamilton's shot at F1 history gives the team extra motivation for the 2020 season, but insists they will continue to treat the Englishman and team-mate Valtteri Bottas equally.

Formula 1 is set for another momentous year in 2020, in which Hamilton could become the sport's most successful driver of all-time - with the six-time champion just one title away from Michael Schumacher's record, and seven wins away from his victory tally (91).

But despite that record quest, Wolff says Mercedes will remain neutral in supporting Hamilton and Bottas, who will be aiming for his first championship.

"We have always been very neutral to the drivers and we want to provide them with equal equipment and equal opportunity," the Mercedes team principal said.

"Both know that, and there is no hidden agenda within Mercedes, no politics.

"We will see how they get out of the blocks [in 2020], and I hope that Valtteri has a great season - but equally I obviously cheer for Lewis to giving it his best for the seventh title, to equal Michael's record."

Hamilton has won the title in all three seasons since Bottas joined in 2017, although the Finn did enjoy his best F1 campaign last year as he finished second in the standings.

Mercedes also have extra motivation for 2020 in the form of prolonging their record streak, with the Silver Arrows currently enjoying an unprecedented streak of six consecutive clean sweeps of the championships.

"2021 is an easy objective, 2020 is the tricky one," added Wolff, referring to the next big rule changes in 2021.

"At the moment there is such a strong bond within the team, there is a good place to work at and for me personally I take great contentment with the relationships within the team and that has been a very strong part of the success.

"I am really looking forward to the 2020 season to try to be the best us, come up with the best engine, chassis, have the drivers in the right space and continue with our success."

Red Bull and Ferrari will be bidding to outpace Mercedes in 2020, with pre-season testing starting on February 19 before the season-opening Australian GP on March 15.