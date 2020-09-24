Lewis Hamilton expects new guidelines after wearing Breonna Taylor T-shirt

Lewis Hamilton expects new guidelines to be issued around the messaging that can be displayed by drivers after he wore a T-shirt about the shooting of Breonna Taylor at the Tuscan GP, but says he will continue working with F1 officials to find "common ground" in campaigning for equality.

The Mercedes driver made clear he had "no regrets" about wearing the T-shirt both before and after his victory at Mugello, saying he was highlighting "human rights issues".

The FIA was understood to have looked into the matter after the race and, although no formal investigation was launched into the six-time champion, fresh guidelines on pre and post-race procedures have been expected to be issued ahead of this weekend's Russian GP.

"I haven't spoken to them but I have heard that tomorrow they will come out with a new ruling of some sort saying what you can and cannot do," said Hamilton in Thursday's FIA press conference in Sochi.

"I will just try to continue to work with them. Whether or not I agree or disagree is kind of irrelevant, it's just trying to find a common ground in how we can do it together, maybe. So do I believe that they fully understand? I don't know, but perhaps in the future we all will to the same extent."

Hamilton, who has been a powerful and passionate voice amid the Black Lives Matter movement and calls for racial equality, said a sport with such a big global following as F1 "should definitely be pushing positive messages" to those watching.

"What was really positive was the support that I got from the fans. The fans have been amazing," said Hamilton.

"I don't regret a single moment of it. I usually follow my heart and do what I feel is right and I felt that was me following my heart.

"I also did something that's never really happened in Formula 1 and obviously they'll stop it from happening moving forwards, but people do talk about sport not being a place for politics and ultimately it's human rights issues and, in my opinion, that is something we should be pushing towards.

"We have a huge group of amazing people that watch our sport from multiple different backgrounds and cultures and we should definitely be pushing positive messages towards them - especially for equality.

"We push towards road safety, you could say that's almost human right's also.

"I don't know what they're going to do this weekend but lots of rules have been written for me over the years, that hasn't stopped me.

"But I will do is try to work with Formula 1 and the FIA to make sure the messaging is right. Could it be better? Of course, it could always be better, but that's part of the learning curve."

