Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell defend departing chief technical officer Mike Elliott

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton says he is 'sad' to see chief technical officer Mike Elliot leave Mercedes and loved working with him within the team. Lewis Hamilton says he is 'sad' to see chief technical officer Mike Elliot leave Mercedes and loved working with him within the team.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have defended former Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott, following his departure from the team ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Elliott's exit after 11 years with the team was announced on Tuesday, with his decision coming after he was replaced as technical director in April, with his predecessor James Allison returning to the role.

Elliott had taken over as technical director in 2021, but Mercedes' pursuit of an unsuccessful design concept under the sport's new regulations for 2022 saw their eight-year streak of constructors' titles emphatically ended by Red Bull, who have once more dominated the 2023 season.

Hamilton appeared to criticise unnamed figures within the team in March this year when complaining that he hadn't been listened too regarding his concerns over the design concept, but insisted on Thursday that no individual was to blame for Mercedes' struggles.

Mike Elliott has left Mercedes after 11 years with the team

"What we have to remember is nothing is down to one person. We do everything as a team," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

"There are so many moving parts at the factory, so there's not a single individual responsible for where we are, it's a collective."

Elliott, who began his F1 career at McLaren in 2000 before moving to Renault in 2008, joined Mercedes in 2012 to become the Silver Arrows' head of aerodynamics, holding the position until 2017 when he was made technology director.

In 2014, 2015 and 2016, Mercedes had three of the most dominant seasons in F1 history, losing just eight races in that period, with Hamilton claiming two of his seven world championships.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton relives his brilliant eight victories at the British Grand Prix. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton relives his brilliant eight victories at the British Grand Prix.

"I'm definitely sad to see Mike go," Hamilton added. "I have known him since my McLaren days, before I raced for McLaren (in F1) he was there. I have had a great relationship with Mike. I've loved working with him, within this team. He's such an intelligent individual.

"He was someone I would always speak to on aerodynamics. He was amazing at explaining everything to me, so I learned a lot from him.

"But it's his decision to move on and do something different. I wish him absolutely all the best and I'm super grateful for all his contributions over these years. I know whatever he's going to do next, he's going to be great because he's a super brain."

Russell: Elliott a 'huge part' of Mercedes success

Russell, who claimed Mercedes' only win across this season and last at the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, also insisted that the team's underwhelming performances couldn't be put down to an individual.

Asked by Sky Sports F1 if Elliott was the defender of the 2022 and 2023 concepts that weren't right, Russell said: "No. It was never one individual who makes or breaks success.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell admits it has been a 'really challenging' year for him, but says Brazil holds a special place in his heart following his 2022 victory at the circuit. George Russell admits it has been a 'really challenging' year for him, but says Brazil holds a special place in his heart following his 2022 victory at the circuit.

"It's always a collective. You always have a leader, someone at the helm who steers the ship.

"We have five exceptionally talented designers and engineers who are at the top of the design group, then we have an amazing design office, aerodynamics department and racing...who follow their lead.

"As the saying goes 'we win and lose together. Mike has been a huge part of the team and it's very important that we remember he was the chief aerodynamicist during all of the glory years, and arguably, alongside the technical director, that is the most vital part of every F1 team, so Mike has been a huge part of that success and I wish him well."

When to watch the Sao Paulo GP live only on Sky Sports F1

Friday November 3

2pm: Sao Paulo GP Practice (session starts at 2.30pm)

5.30pm: Sao Paulo GP Qualifying build-up (also on Sky Sports Main Event)

6pm: Sao Paulo GP Qualifying (also on Sky Sports Main Event)

8pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Saturday November 4

1.30pm: Sprint Shootout build-up

2pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint Shootout

5.30pm: Sprint build-up

6.30pm: SAO PAULO SPRINT

8pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

Sunday November 5

3.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Sao Paulo GP build-up

5pm: THE SAO PAULO GRAND PRIX

7pm: Chequered Flag: Sao Paulo GP reaction

8pm: Ted's Notebook

F1 heads straight to Brazil for the final leg of the Americas triple header and the last Sprint weekend of the 2023 season. Watch every session from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 from Friday, with Sunday's race at 5pm. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW