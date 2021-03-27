Sebastian Vettel suffers yellow peril on Aston Martin qualifying debut with 18th at Bahrain GP

Sebastian Vettel felt he had the "potential to be a lot faster" and further up the Bahrain GP had his Aston Martin qualifying debut not be undone by untimely yellow flags which left him 18th on the grid.

The rebranded Aston Martin team's new star signing will start from the unwanted confines of the penultimate row of the grid for Sunday's season-opening race.

Vettel's first lap in Q1 had only just kept him above cut-off line and, as he started his crucial final attempt, encountered yellow flags after Haas rookie Nikita Mazepin spun at the first corner. Further around the lap and issues for his replacement at Ferrari, Carlos Sainz, triggered more warning flags that oncoming drivers had to adhere to.

"Certainly, there was potential to be a lot faster," Vettel told Sky Sports F1.

"We just made it across the [chequered] flag and then had the issue with the yellow flags during the lap, so that made it a little bit impossible to come back."

Appearing calm about the disappointing outcome, the experienced Vettel added: "For sure I'm upset and angry that it wasn't our fault in a way not to make it through but we have to take it and do what we can preparing for tomorrow."

After six seasons driving a Ferrari, Vettel is adapting to an all-new car and engine for 2021 and already experienced delays to his running during pre-season testing earlier this month.

"I'm learning," he said. "The qualy was good and it felt positive. Obviously, I only got a lap and a half but we still have got a lot of work ahead of us and we would have hoped for a better start, but it is what it is. Hopefully tomorrow we can have a good race. We can come up quite a bit and see what the day brings."

The former Racing Point team were race winners with Sergio Perez the last time F1 raced in Bahrain - as recently as last December under the guise of the Sakhir GP - but have found themselves in the middle of a congested midfield pack at F1's 2021 season-opener.

Lance Stroll survived his own brush with a Q1 exit to make it to the pole shootout, where he qualified 10th.

Team boss Otmar Szafnauer said: "Lance performed well and did a good job to make it into Q3 today, while Sebastian's result was out of his hands to a large extent.

"In Q3, our tyre strategy meant Lance was only able to run once, but 10th on the grid leaves him well placed for tomorrow and he will be in the hunt for points. Sebastian was unfortunate to come across two yellow flags on his final push lap, which ultimately cost him a place in Q2.

"Overtaking is possible here so we will try our best to use strategy to help Sebastian fight his way through the field tomorrow."