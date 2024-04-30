Fernando Alonso: Aston Martin lodge appeal over penalty for Carlos Sainz collision in Chinese GP Sprint

Aston Martin have lodged a petition for the FIA to review the penalty given to Fernando Alonso for causing a collision with Carlos Sainz during the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint.

Alonso was attempting to hold off Ferrari's Sainz for third in the shortened race when the pair collided in an incident at Turn 9.

Sainz sustained damage and dropped back from the third place he had just taken to finish fifth, while a puncture to Alonso's Aston Martin led to his retirement.

After reviewing the incident and interviewing both drivers after the event, the stewards gave Alonso a 10-second penalty - which was meaningless given his retirement - and three penalty points to his licence.

The penalty points were significant given Alonso picked up three for his part in an incident with George Russell at the Australian Grand Prix in March and is therefore already halfway to the 12-point limit for a year-long period, the breaching of which leads to a one-race ban.

Given the 10-second penalty had no impact on the race result, Aston Martin's appeal would appear to be motivated by a desire to reduce or remove the penalty points.

The FIA released a document on Tuesday confirming Aston Martin's petition for a right of review, with the hearing to be held via video conference on Friday at 1pm.

The first part of an F1 right of review hearing requires the appealing team to produce a "significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the Review at the time of the decision concerned."

In the event the stewards accept the a satisfactory new element has been provided, a second part of the hearing will be convened at a time to be advised.

Ferrari have also been instructed to send a representative to Friday's hearing, at which point the teams will be in the United States for this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

Moments after the collision with Alonso, Sainz became involved in another tussle with his team-mate Charles Leclerc, who was angered after being forced off track.

The stewards noted the incident between the Ferraris during the Sprint but opted not to take any action.

