Daniel Ricciardo set for surgery on hand injury and could target Singapore GP for F1 comeback

Daniel Ricciardo could undergo surgery on his broken hand as early as Sunday and is likely to target the Singapore GP on September 17 as a race to return, Red Bull boss Christian Horner has told Sky Sports F1.

The AlphaTauri driver was ruled out of the remainder of this weekend's event at the Dutch GP after breaking a bone in his hand in a crash during Friday practice.

Ricciardo, who returned to the paddock on Friday evening with his left arm bandaged and in a sling, said while he would "love to get back soon" to racing "I also want to ensure we do things the right way, so I come back strong and competitive".

Providing an update on the driver's situation on Saturday morning, Horner told Sky Sports F1: "He's headed off today to Barcelona. They may even have a little operation on him tomorrow to tidy up where that break is, it's quite a clean break.

"Then of course it's all about the recuperation and how long that takes. Any normal human being would be 10-12 weeks but we know that these guys aren't normal.

"So it will all be about the recovery process - is it going to be three weeks? Will it be a month? Is it six weeks? Nobody really knows."

Ricciardo has been replaced for the rest of the Zandvoort weekend by Liam Lawson, the Red Bull teams' reserve driver, with the New Zealander seemingly almost certain to stay in the AlphaTauri seat for at least next weekend's Italian GP at Monza too.

There is then a two-week gap in the schedule to the Singapore GP on September 15-17.

"I'm sure at the back of his mind he's got Singapore as a target," Horner added. "But, then again, Singapore is probably one of the toughest circuits on the calendar.

"So nature will take its course."

The Japanese GP at Suzuka follows a week after the Singapore race. There is then a further two-week gap to Qatar, on October 8.

Ricciardo only returned to a race seat last month for the first time since the end of last season, after Red Bull dispensed with the services of Nyck de Vries in the second AlphaTauri seat after just 10 races.

Ricciardo focused on recovering 'the right way'

Speaking to the media upon his return to the paddock on Friday, Ricciardo explained how the incident in second practice occurred.

"I remember coming into Turn 3. I had already gotten into the corner and then saw Piastri, so it was either hit him or the wall," he said.

"When I hit the wall, I didn't have enough time to take my hands off the steering wheel, so the wheel came and hit my hand. It's really unfortunate and frustrating, but I'll try to recover as quickly as I can."

The Australian suggested he will not rush a return to the cockpit.

"Obviously, I'd love to get back soon, but I also want to ensure we do things the right way, so I come back strong and competitive," he added.

"I wish the team well, and I'm sorry for the change in plans again.

"It's a chance for Liam to have a go, and I wish him and the team a strong weekend."

