Australian GP: Daniel Ricciardo on hopes for 2025 Red Bull F1 seat and a strong season with RB

Daniel Ricciardo has said his pursuit of a Red Bull seat for 2025 is "not going to be a distraction" for him this year.

The eight-time race winner, who is preparing for his home Grand Prix this weekend as one of the two Australians in the field alongside McLaren's Oscar Piastri, has made no secret of his desire to reclaim a seat at Red Bull's senior team since returning to the grid with sister outfit RB last July.

Sergio Perez is out of contract at the end of the year with Ricciardo - who originally drove for Red Bull in 2014-2018 before sensationally quitting for Renault - among a number of potential alternatives to the Mexican should the world champions decide to make a change.

"It's not going to be a distraction," Ricciardo said.

"I know it's somewhere in my head that I would feel a perfect way to finish my career in Formula 1 to go back full circle.

"But now my goal is to push my car as hard as we can and try to do some results which make people smile and make myself smile, and then if it leads to that through the course of time then that's great and wonderful.

"But it's not my focus, it's a long-term thing for now.

"My focus is here and I try to do the best I can with this car, this team, and try to get them in the points."

Ricciardo's home record at Australian GP Year Team Result 2012 Toro Rosso 9th 2013 Toro Rosso DNF 2014 Red Bull DSQ (2nd) 2015 Red Bull 6th 2016 Red Bull 4th 2017 Red Bull DNF 2018 Red Bull 4th 2019 Renault DNF 2022 McLaren 6th

Ricciardo, speaking at the recent season-opening Bahrain GP, said he felt "really good" on the back of a full pre-season behind him this year having been on the sidelines this time last year after being let go by McLaren and only returning to the grid with RB mid-way through 2023 when they dropped Nyck de Vries.

The 34-year-old then broke his hand in a crash at Zandvoort in his third race weekend back and missed the next five races.

"You can be experienced and whatever, of course it helps, but at this level now you can't like 'cheat' it. You can't just jump in halfway through a season and think that you're going to be 100 per cent of everything - technically, driving, strategy, all these things," admitted Ricciardo.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"So just spending the three days [of testing] with the team, doing all that, feeling the car and now having a few days to also discuss it post-test and having that luxury of time without the stress of we've got to bounce back to a race and another race is just that extra few per cent that can make a difference."

He added: "Coming back even last year I felt good and in terms of my driving, I was in a good place.

"But, again, I don't want to ignore that few per cent that maybe like now a full pre-season does [give]. Even having a winter break for most, summer for us [in Australia], just being able to reflect on it and come into the season with some new ideas, every little bit helps. Yuki [Tsunoda] and I will be pushing the car hard. There will be no excuses."

Ricciardo on the in-house competition for promotion | Will RB be more competitive in Melbourne?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniel Ricciardo was left ranting on the radio after Yuki Tsunoda locked-up in front of him after the chequered flag at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Ricciardo's goal for 2025 is shared by RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who has started the new season by outqualifying his more experienced team-mate at both races so far.

"Look, it's good to have that let's say as a goal for both of us. It's natural," said Ricciardo of the fact they are both targeting the same seat in future.

"So it's nice for it to be somewhere, maybe towards the back of our head, but on a positive that will bring out the best competitors in us and hopefully drive each other a little bit further.

"But am I lining up on the grid thinking about 'oh, if I have a good race I'm going to be in that seat' or whatever? No. It's there as a goal but it's not there like as my focus."

Ricciardo vs Tsunoda so far Ricciardo Tsunoda Qualifying 3 6 Race 4 5 Points finishes 1 4 Points 6 15

The team-mates though had an early 2024 flashpoint at the season-opener in Bahrain.

Tsunoda expressed his frustration over team radio after being told to let Ricciardo, who was on faster tyres, through in the race's closing laps. On the cool-down lap after the chequered flag, the Japanese driver then swerved back in front of the sister car, with Ricciardo angered by that and criticising Tsunoda over his radio.

Ahead of the following week's round in Saudi Arabia, Ricciardo said they had spoken privately to clear the air.

That on-track skirmish has been the main on-track talking point involving the rebranded team so far in 2024 heading into this week's third round in Melbourne.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniel Ricciardo insists he has cleared the air with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda after the controversial incident between two in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Despite being tipped to make a big move up the order after a change in philosophy which has seen them buy more parts from the senior world title-winning Red Bull team as is allowed under the regulations, RB disappointed at the opening two rounds and are yet to score a point.

Ricciardo and Tsunoda finished lapped 13th and 14th in Bahrain and then again were in the lower reaches of the order in Saudi Arabia despite the latter qualifying a promising ninth.

Ricciardo, who missed out on competing in his home race last year, finished sixth on his most recent appearance at Albert Park when at McLaren in 2022.

Who is under contract to who for F1 2025 as it stands?

Image: Over half of the current 20-driver grid are currently without a deal for 2025

Red Bull: Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen Mercedes: George Russell

George Russell Ferrari: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri Aston Martin: Lance Stroll (rolling deal)

Lance Stroll (rolling deal) Alpine: No drivers yet under contract

No drivers yet under contract Williams: Alex Albon

Alex Albon RB: No drivers yet under contract

No drivers yet under contract Sauber: No drivers yet under contract

No drivers yet under contract Haas: No drivers yet under contract

Sky Sports F1's live Australian GP schedule

Thursday March 21

4.30am & 10.30am: Drivers' Press Conference

9.45pm: F3 Practice

10.55pm: F2 Practice

Friday March 22

1am: Australian GP Practice One (session starts at 1.30am)

2.55am: F3 Qualifying

4.45am: Australian GP Practice Two (session starts at 5am)

6.25am: F2 Qualifying

7.15am: The F1 Show

8.30am: Australian GP Practice One highlights

10am: Australian GP Practice Two highlights

Saturday March 23

0.10am: F3 Sprint

1.10am: Australian GP Practice Three (session starts at 1.30am)

3.10am: F2 Sprint

4.15am: Australian GP Qualifying build-up

5am: Australian GP Qualifying

7am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

7.30am: Australian GP Qualifying highlights

8.30am: Australian GP Qualifying replay (Sky Showcase)

10.30am: Australian GP Qualifying replay

10pm: F3 Feature Race

Sunday March 24

0.30am: F2 Feature Race

3am: Australian GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday

4am: THE AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX

6am: Australian GP reaction: Chequered flag

7am: Ted's Notebook

7.30am: Australian GP highlights

8.30am: Australian GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday replay

9.30am: Australian GP race replay

10am: Australian GP highlights (Sky Showcase)

11.30am: Australian GP reaction: Chequered flag replay

Formula 1's biggest ever season continues with the Australian Grand Prix this weekend, with Sunday's race live on Sky Sports F1 at 4am. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.