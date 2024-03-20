Australian GP: Daniel Ricciardo on hopes for 2025 Red Bull F1 seat and a strong season with RB

Ricciardo competing in his first home grand prix for two years in Melbourne this weekend as he chases RB's first points of 2024; watch the Australian GP live on Sky Sports F1 from Friday, with Sunday's race at 4am
Daniel Ricciardo has said his pursuit of a Red Bull seat for 2025 is "not going to be a distraction" for him this year.
The eight-time race winner, who is preparing for his home Grand Prix this weekend as one of the two Australians in the field alongside McLaren's Oscar Piastri, has made no secret of his desire to reclaim a seat at Red Bull's senior team since returning to the grid with sister outfit RB last July.
Sergio Perez is out of contract at the end of the year with Ricciardo - who originally drove for Red Bull in 2014-2018 before sensationally quitting for Renault - among a number of potential alternatives to the Mexican should the world champions decide to make a change.
"It's not going to be a distraction," Ricciardo said.
"I know it's somewhere in my head that I would feel a perfect way to finish my career in Formula 1 to go back full circle.
"But now my goal is to push my car as hard as we can and try to do some results which make people smile and make myself smile, and then if it leads to that through the course of time then that's great and wonderful.
"But it's not my focus, it's a long-term thing for now.
"My focus is here and I try to do the best I can with this car, this team, and try to get them in the points."
|Year
|Team
|Result
|2012
|Toro Rosso
|9th
|2013
|Toro Rosso
|DNF
|2014
|Red Bull
|DSQ (2nd)
|2015
|Red Bull
|6th
|2016
|Red Bull
|4th
|2017
|Red Bull
|DNF
|2018
|Red Bull
|4th
|2019
|Renault
|DNF
|2022
|McLaren
|6th
Ricciardo, speaking at the recent season-opening Bahrain GP, said he felt "really good" on the back of a full pre-season behind him this year having been on the sidelines this time last year after being let go by McLaren and only returning to the grid with RB mid-way through 2023 when they dropped Nyck de Vries.
The 34-year-old then broke his hand in a crash at Zandvoort in his third race weekend back and missed the next five races.
"You can be experienced and whatever, of course it helps, but at this level now you can't like 'cheat' it. You can't just jump in halfway through a season and think that you're going to be 100 per cent of everything - technically, driving, strategy, all these things," admitted Ricciardo.
"So just spending the three days [of testing] with the team, doing all that, feeling the car and now having a few days to also discuss it post-test and having that luxury of time without the stress of we've got to bounce back to a race and another race is just that extra few per cent that can make a difference."
He added: "Coming back even last year I felt good and in terms of my driving, I was in a good place.
"But, again, I don't want to ignore that few per cent that maybe like now a full pre-season does [give]. Even having a winter break for most, summer for us [in Australia], just being able to reflect on it and come into the season with some new ideas, every little bit helps. Yuki [Tsunoda] and I will be pushing the car hard. There will be no excuses."
Ricciardo's goal for 2025 is shared by RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who has started the new season by outqualifying his more experienced team-mate at both races so far.
"Look, it's good to have that let's say as a goal for both of us. It's natural," said Ricciardo of the fact they are both targeting the same seat in future.
"So it's nice for it to be somewhere, maybe towards the back of our head, but on a positive that will bring out the best competitors in us and hopefully drive each other a little bit further.
"But am I lining up on the grid thinking about 'oh, if I have a good race I'm going to be in that seat' or whatever? No. It's there as a goal but it's not there like as my focus."
|Ricciardo
|Tsunoda
|Qualifying
|3
|6
|Race
|4
|5
|Points finishes
|1
|4
|Points
|6
|15
The team-mates though had an early 2024 flashpoint at the season-opener in Bahrain.
Tsunoda expressed his frustration over team radio after being told to let Ricciardo, who was on faster tyres, through in the race's closing laps. On the cool-down lap after the chequered flag, the Japanese driver then swerved back in front of the sister car, with Ricciardo angered by that and criticising Tsunoda over his radio.
Ahead of the following week's round in Saudi Arabia, Ricciardo said they had spoken privately to clear the air.
That on-track skirmish has been the main on-track talking point involving the rebranded team so far in 2024 heading into this week's third round in Melbourne.
Despite being tipped to make a big move up the order after a change in philosophy which has seen them buy more parts from the senior world title-winning Red Bull team as is allowed under the regulations, RB disappointed at the opening two rounds and are yet to score a point.
Ricciardo and Tsunoda finished lapped 13th and 14th in Bahrain and then again were in the lower reaches of the order in Saudi Arabia despite the latter qualifying a promising ninth.
Ricciardo, who missed out on competing in his home race last year, finished sixth on his most recent appearance at Albert Park when at McLaren in 2022.
Thursday March 21
Friday March 22
Saturday March 23
Sunday March 24
