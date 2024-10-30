Max Verstappen: Red Bull need to speak to three-time F1 world champion about his driving, says Damon Hill

Former world champion Damon Hill believes Red Bull should have a conversation with Max Verstappen over his driving after a controversial Mexico City Grand Prix.

Verstappen received two 10-second time penalties and two penalty points on his superlicence for his moves against title rival Lando Norris on Sunday, going on to finish in sixth and saw his championship lead over Norris reduced to 47 points, ahead of this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The Dutchman did not want to say much about his incidents with Norris but Red Bull team principal Christian Horner used data to suggest the first penalty for the Turn Four move was unfair, although understood the Turn Eight penalty.

Horner also added that Verstappen will "always drive aggressively" within F1's regulations.

"There's never any attempt to publicly describe his driver in a way that other people would recognise it," said Hill on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

"It is always a protective comment from Christian about Max. It almost appears as though Max is free to do whatever he likes.

"His team will never criticise the way he drives. And I think if you're in a competition, that's probably fine to do that publicly.

"But really, at some point, there has to be a conversation. It's the responsibility of the team to also contribute to the driver's attitude."

Hill: It can't just be a demolition derby

The Mexico drama came just seven days on from another contentious battle between the title protagonists, when Norris was given a five-second time penalty for "leaving the track and gaining an advantage" when overtaking Verstappen off the track.

The incident brought into question F1's Overtaking Regulations, which suggests the driver who is first to the apex gets priority going into a corner.

Verstappen was praised by some for driving to the rules in Austin, but received widespread criticism for the incidents in Mexico, which Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle feels could "taint his legacy".

Brundle and Hill both raced against Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher during their F1 careers.

Hill was involved in controversial title battles against Schumacher, but pointed towards Senna when it came to aggressive racing.

"Ayrton Senna was very brutal with some of his tactics and his aggressiveness, and that was questioned at the time as well, the way he drove," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm about to go to Brazil so I don't want to upset any Senna fans, but they know that he was a formidable competitor, and sometimes the anger in him got the better of him.

"That's where the FIA or the sporting authorities have to step in. They have to be able say, 'OK, we want competition and see that fieriness, but it has to be controlled.'

"It can't just be a demolition derby just to keep your place, or deny everyone getting a place just because you don't want to be overtaken, so there needs to be a way of disciplining the driver.

"I think Max, if he carries on like that, there will be long-term questions over whether or not it was wise for him to drive like that.

"He's got so much talent, he's got so much ability. He could always use that skill to defeat his opponents. It shouldn't just be a dodgems race."

