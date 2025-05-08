Emilia Romagna GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch or stream Imola F1 race on Sky Sports
Everything you need to know about how to watch and follow the seventh round of the 2025 Formula 1 season from Imola; watch every session of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix next weekend live on Sky Sports F1
Thursday 8 May 2025 14:43, UK
Formula 1 is back in Italy for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola as we start a European triple-header.
Miami brought the heat last time out as Oscar Piastri took a third straight victory and extended his championship lead over team-mate Lando Norris, who was second and sits 16 points behind the Australian.
Max Verstappen has fallen to 32 points adrift of Piastri after a difficult Sprint weekend in Miami but Red Bull, like most teams, will bring upgrades to Imola which they hope put them closer to McLaren.
- F1 2025 schedule | F1 championship standings
- Got Sky? Watch F1 races LIVE on your phone! 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the sports notifications you want! 🔔
Ferrari will be on home soil and Lewis Hamilton will race in front of the Tifosi for the first time in his career, with increasing pressure on the Scuderia.
Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli will also be driving at home on the back of his stunning Sprint pole in Miami. George Russell stood on the podium but Antonelli was the more impressive driver and it will be fascinating to see if he continues his upward trajectory.
Emilia Romagna GP track - Imola Circuit
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is held at Imola, one of the most iconic circuits on the F1 calendar and a real driver's challenge due to its old-school nature with grass and gravel traps.
Imola returned to the F1 schedule in 2020 after a 14-year absence on a new track layout which continues to be used today.
Qualifying is very important due to the tight nature of the fast, flowing circuit with only one DRS zone on the long, main straight.
Emilia Romagna GP weather in Imola
The current weather forecast for Imola is largely dry and hot with temperatures around 27C across all three days. But, there is currently a chance of showers on race day for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Emilia Romagna GP dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - practice, qualifying and race
Thursday May 15
2pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday May 16
8.50am: F3 Practice
10am: F2 Practice
12pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)
2pm: F3 Qualifying
2.55pm: F2 Qualifying
3:40pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)
5.15pm: The F1 Show
Saturday May 17
9am: F3 Sprint
11:15am: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)
1.10pm: F2 Sprint
2.10pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying build-up
3pm: EMILIA ROMAGNA GP QUALIFYING*
5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday May 18
7.25am: F3 Feature Race
8.55am: F2 Feature Race
12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Emilia Romagna GP build-up
2pm: The EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Emilia Romagna GP reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
*Also live on Sky Sports Main Event
How to watch or stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in the UK and Ireland
Got Sky?
TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports F1 from the first practice session on Friday afternoon to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix itself on Sunday, May 18 at 2pm
App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app - with the option to go onboard with any driver!
Not got Sky?
Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the action with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass
Live blog: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the race weekend through our dedicated F1 blog
FREE Highlights: Watch F1 highlights shortly after the chequered flag on the Sky Sports app
How to watch the Emilia Romagna GP on mobile with the Sky Sports app
Sky Sports Subscribers can:
- Download or open the Sky Sports app
- Head to the 'Watch' section at 12.30pm for build-up, ahead of lights out at 2pm
- Tap on the Sky Sports F1 channel
- Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)
*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD
What is NOW?
NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.
It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free membership options, so customers can cancel anytime!
You can choose between a Month or Day Membership. See the latest NOW membership prices.
More information about NOW can be found here.F1's European season begins with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on May 16-18, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime