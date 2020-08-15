Max Verstappen to challenge Mercedes again in Spanish GP?

1:14 Red Bull's Max Verstappen thinks softer tyres can help him compete with Mercedes at the Spanish Grand Prix Red Bull's Max Verstappen thinks softer tyres can help him compete with Mercedes at the Spanish Grand Prix

Max Verstappen believes he has his work cut out to repeat his Mercedes-beating success from Silverstone in the Spanish GP - but has vowed to make it "a bit difficult" for Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas on Sunday

With Mercedes still in a class of their own over a single fast lap this year, Verstappen did the best he realistically could by taking a comfortable third place on the grid to ensure he heads up row two.

An all-Mercedes front row did not ultimately deny Verstappen a brilliant victory at Silverstone last week, when his Red Bull car was far kinder on its tyres than the Mercedes in sweltering conditions.

The RB16 looked strong in its race simulations on Friday - even faster than the Mercedes W11, according to Hamilton - but Verstappen is remaining cautious.

"If we could have had softer tyres then we could have had a chance. But it's just a bit more tricky," he told Sky Sports.

"We know they are very fast over one lap, there's not much we can do about that at the moment. My long runs did feel a bit better, if it's going to be enough I'm not sure but for sure we will be a little bit closer."

Mercedes struggled with rear-tyre blistering at Silverstone but Pirelli are using harder-compound tyres this weekend, while the world champions have also been working on their performance in the days since then.

Alex Albon, Verstappen's team-mate who qualified sixth, said: "Here the [degradation] is a bit more aggressive. Last weekend was more about blisters, here's about pure deg. If it's a pure deg race, I think it won't be as clear and the Mercs will be pretty strong."

Verstappen hopes to crank up pressure

Naturally, Verstappen said he will be focused on taking chances to move forward if and when they present themselves.

"I hope I can apply a bit of pressure," said Verstappen immediately after qualifying. "I know that it's very hard to overtake around here but we're going to try to do everything we can to be close to them and make it a bit difficult."

Verstappen's first chance to put pressure on the Mercedes pair will be before Barcelona's first corner, in what is one of the longest runs to turn one of the whole season.

"I just hope we can have a clean start," said the Dutchman. "We know they've got a bit of power so getting past them in the straight is not that easy without DRS [which is not activated until lap three]. We'll have a look."

The Sky F1 verdict on Verstappen's chances

Nico Rosberg: "I still think Max can be in there. Maybe go for a one stop or something instead of a two-stop for the Mercedes. I think we're going to see an exciting start and an exciting race."

