Max Verstappen released from hospital after checks in wake of high-speed Lewis Hamilton collision

1:22 Max Verstappen hit the barriers after colliding with Lewis Hamilton during the first lap of the British GP, resulting in a red flag Max Verstappen hit the barriers after colliding with Lewis Hamilton during the first lap of the British GP, resulting in a red flag

Max Verstappen has been released from hospital after being given the all-clear following his crash in the British GP following a collision with Lewis Hamilton.

After hitting the Silverstone barriers in an impact that measured 51G on the opening lap of Sunday's race, the Red Bull driver walked away from the incident and was checked over in the circuit medial centre.

He was then taken to Coventry hospital for further assessment before being released on Sunday night.

"We are pleased to confirm that Max was released from hospital at 22:00 this evening, following a thorough medical examination, without any major injuries," said a Red Bull statement.

Cleared from the hospital after all the checks were ok. Thank you to everyone for all the nice messages and best wishes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/zBlfbQ8uh4 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 18, 2021

"Max and the Team would like to thank the trackside Marshalls and medical staff for their exceptional care both on-site at Silverstone and at Coventry Hospital."

Posting a selfie in which he was smiling next to his father, Jos, Verstappen tweeted: "Cleared from the hospital after all the checks were ok. Thank you to everyone for all the nice messages and best wishes."

Hamilton sends best wishes to Verstappen

Hamilton sent his own best wishes to Verstappen after Sunday's race and said he would message his rival privately.

The seven-time world champion was found at fault for causing accident, although did not agree with the stewards' verdict.

"At the end of the day I've not really seen the footage. I saw a quick clip of it when I went back to the garage but I naturally will go back and have time to reflect on it," said Hamilton in the post-race press conference.

4:12 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton argues Max Verstappen was too aggressive during the wheel-to-wheel battle in the opening stages of the British Grand Prix Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton argues Max Verstappen was too aggressive during the wheel-to-wheel battle in the opening stages of the British Grand Prix

"I don't think, from my current understanding, that I'm in a position to have to apologise for anything. We're out there racing.

"I heard that Max is in hospital and that definitely concerns me. None of us every want any of us to ever get injured, that's never my intention. So I really hope that he's ok and I'll hit him up after this just to check that he's ok.

"We live to fight another day. There'll be a lot of tough races coming up and we have to learn to strike a decent balance. I don't agree with the stewards, but I take my penalty on the chin and get on with my job.

"I'm not going to whine about it. Everyone is going to have a different opinion and I don't particularly care what people think, I just do what I do and I'm really grateful for today."

Today is a reminder of the dangers in this sport. I send my best wishes to Max who is an incredible competitor. I’m glad to hear he is ok. I will always race hard but always fairly. My team showed grit and perseverance out there. It’s a dream to win in front of my home crowd💜🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/3S16uFYmDZ — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 18, 2021

In a later post on his social media channels, Hamilton said: "Today is a reminder of the dangers in this sport. I send my best wishes to Max who is an incredible competitor. I'm glad to hear he is ok.

"I will always race hard but always fairly. My team showed grit and perseverance out there. It's a dream to win in front of my home crowd."