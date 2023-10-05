Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver says it is 'beautiful' to win F1 titles in different ways amid runaway success
Red Bull's Max Verstappen reflects on his two very different experiences of arriving in Qatar, two seasons apart, as he prepares to clinch his dominant third title this weekend; first chance comes in Saturday's Sprint live at 6.30pm on Sky Sports F1
Max Verstappen says it is "beautiful" to win the world championship "in different ways" as he stands on the brink of a third successive drivers' title.
Verstappen appears almost certain to seal his triumph at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix, with the Red Bull driver's crowning moment most likely to come in Saturday's Sprint.
Unlike his maiden triumph in 2021, which came after a spectacular and controversial title fight with Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen has completely dominated the 2023 season.
With Formula 1 returning to Qatar for the first time since it hosted the third to last race of that thrilling 2021 season, which Mercedes' Hamilton won, Verstappen was asked about the contrasting experiences.
"At the time I was also fighting for my first title, so the emotions are very different," he said of Qatar 2021 vs 2023.
"Now that you have won two already and you are going for your third, it's very different emotions.
"But also the position we are in as a team is very different, the car is much better than what it was back then, so the feelings are completely different.
"But I like both ways. I like that year, fighting to the end, but I also enjoy what I'm doing right now. I think it's beautiful to have it in different ways."
Verstappen happy to seal title in Sprint: We can celebrate all weekend
Among drivers, Verstappen has been the biggest critic of F1's Sprint format, but says he has no qualms over the prospect of sealing the title on Saturday.
Asked if it would detract from the moment, Verstappen said: "Not for me. We can celebrate throughout the weekend so it's ok!"
Despite his calmness around reaching another career milestone, Verstappen did reiterate his general reservations over the format.
The only practice session of the event will take place on Friday before the sun goes down in the late afternoon, meaning conditions aren't representative of those for Qualifying under the lights later on Friday, nor the Sprint or race.
"It makes it a lot harder and a bit of a gamble and guessing as well to make the right call which is a bit of a shame," Verstappen said.
"On this track it would be amazing to have FP1, FP2, FP3 and set up the car nicely and then be fully comfortable going into qualifying for everyone to get the best out of it.
"It makes it a proper guessing game.
"After FP1, we might be quite happy, but then what will we do for qualifying because it's a lot colder and the balance and the tyres, everything changes - so there's a lot that you have to get right, and for sure some teams will be better than others, of course I hope that we are on the better side, but I guess we'll find out."
