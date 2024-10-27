Mexico City GP: Emotional Carlos Sainz says he deserved one more win with Ferrari before leaving for Williams

Carlos Sainz says he deserved one more win with Ferrari before leaving the team, after claiming a sensational and "emotional" victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Sainz, who found out before the season started that he would be replaced by Lewis Hamilton for 2025, secured his second win of the campaign on Sunday - with the only blip of a stellar weekend being losing a place to Max Verstappen at the start, which he soon took back with a fine overtake.

Sainz then fended off a late charge from Lando Norris, with team-mate Charles Leclerc claiming third as Ferrari leapfrogged Ferrari, and gained on McLaren, in the Constructors' Championship with four rounds left.

"Everyone knew I wanted one more race win with Ferrari," said Sainz, who - while linked with the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull - will join Williams next year. "I felt like I also deserved it.

"I've been driving well all year, I've been pushing flat out, keeping my motivation high even in a difficult circumstance - and wanted to give everything for this team.

"One more I had to win, eventually it happened and it had to be in Mexico in front of my family which is great. it doesn't mean I'm not trying to win more!"

Sainz was fighting back the tears as he stood on the podium, surrounded by many of his family - including his mother, who had not been present for his previous three wins in F1.

"Honestly, one of the best feelings in the world for sure," he added. "Since I arrived to Mexico I had the feeling that the win was possible. I knew my family was coming to see me here this weekend, my mum was going to be present.

"I was like 'there might be something cooking this weekend, and I need to make sure I do everything I can to win this race'.

"it was extremely emotional, I did shed a tear when the Spanish anthem came on. it's for sure one of the best moments of my career."

Brundle: Impressive Sainz is losing his dream position

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle:

"I remember speaking to Carlos recently and I said, 'you never know you might back with Ferrari one day' and he said, 'exactly'.

"Other teams will be watching, being impressed with just how he's handling this, how mature and how fast he's been.

"And that's why he's had the opportunity to speak to virtually every team who had a seat next year - because they're all interested. He's a world class driver and he brings a great work ethic with him.

"Williams are still in a transition phase, to get back to the sharp end of the grid.

"The problem for Carlos is he already has his dream drive. He's a young, fast, Ferrari driver - what more could you want? He's losing his dream position."

