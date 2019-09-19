Haas confirm Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean for F1 2020

Haas have confirmed that they are retaining both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean for F1 2020, ending speculation about their driver line-up.

The decision, which Haas boss Guenther Steiner admits was made in the interest of "experience" and "continuity", means Magnussen and Grosjean will enter a fourth season as team-mates despite a troubled 2019 season.

It also rules out a potential landing spot for many drivers, including Nico Hulkenberg who was targeting the seat after being axed by Renault.

