Hungarian GP: Lando Norris pips Oscar Piastri as McLaren make dominant start to F1 weekend in Budapest
Lando Norris set the pace in first practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix; Oscar Piastri was just behind in second as McLaren underlined their dominance; watch second practice later on Friday from 4pm, with Qualifying on Saturday at 3pm live on Sky Sports F1
Friday 1 August 2025 14:05, UK
Lando Norris led Oscar Piastri in a dominant McLaren one-two in first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Five days on from their Belgium battle, Norris flew out of the blocks by setting the fastest time on the medium and soft tyres in the opening session in Budapest.
However, championship leader Piastri was only 0.019s behind his McLaren team-mate, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc two tenths off the pace.
- Hungarian GP: Schedule and how to watch on Sky Sports
- F1 2025 schedule | F1 championship standings
- Got Sky? Watch F1 races LIVE on your phone! 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
Following his Belgian Grand Prix victory, Piastri is 16 points ahead of Norris in the Drivers' Championship and is looking to stretch his lead before the summer break, which begins after Sunday's race.
The Australian took his maiden Grand Prix win in Hungary 12 months ago after a feisty team radio exchange between Norris and the team.
Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle said: "Round 1 to Lando, whereas on Friday at Spa, every time both cars were on the track, Oscar had the upper hand.
"Oscar's best time came on a set of used soft tyres though, so they both have speed. Watching Lando's fastest lap, the car was on rails. It looked like a scalectrix car coming through the last corner."
Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar continues to impress in fourth, ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who struggled with braking as he suffered at least two big locks up during first practice and finished 0.682s adrift.
Haas' Oliver Bearman was sixth and Kimi Antonelli was the leading Mercedes in seventh as the Silver Arrows revert to an old suspension to try and end their disappointing form.
George Russell finished eighth and Max Verstappen only ninth in his first session since confirming to the media that he will stay with Red Bull for 2026. Red Bull have brought a new front wing to Budapest but it did not make an immediate difference to their performance with Verstappen 0.888s off the pace.
Lance Stroll rounded out the top 10 but his Aston Martin team-mate Fernando Alonso was replaced by Felipe Drugovich, so he could manage a muscular injury in his back which he hopes to recover from in time for second practice at 4pm - live on Sky Sports F1.
Alpine reserve driver Paul Aron took over Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber as the team continue to fulfil the mandatory requirement to run a rookie in practice at least twice in each of their cars.
However, Aron's track time was cut short due to a technical issue halfway through the session.
Hungarian GP Practice One Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:16.052
|2) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.019
|3) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.217
|4) Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.629
|5) Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.682
|6) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.826
|7) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.828
|8) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.873
|9) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.888
|10) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.906
|11) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.932
|12) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.952
|13) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.071
|14) Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.132
|15) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.143
|16) Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin
|+1.217
|17) Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.341
|18) Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.412
|19) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+1.600
|20) Paul Aron
|Sauber
|+3.736
Sky Sports F1's Hungarian GP Schedule
Friday August 1
1.55pm: F3 Qualifying
2.50pm: F2 Qualifying
3.35pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)
5.15pm: The F1 Show
Saturday August 2
9am: F3 Sprint
11.15am: Hungarian GP Practice Three
1.10pm: F2 Sprint
2.15pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying build-up*
3pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying*
Sunday August 3
7.25am: F3 Feature Race
8.55am: F2 Feature Race
10.40am: Porsche Supercup Race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Hungarian GP build-up*
2pm: The HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX*
4pm: Chequered Flag: Hungarian GP reaction
*also on Sky Sports Main Event
Formula 1 is in Budapest at the Hungarian Grand Prix for the final race before the sport's summer break, watch live on Sky Sports F1 from Friday. For Sky customers, Sky Sports F1 is now found on channel 407. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime