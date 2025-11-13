Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver admits Spanish GP collision with Mercedes' George Russell was 'a mistake'

Max Verstappen has admitted that he made "a mistake" by crashing into George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix after everything "went red" for him amid extreme frustration.

Verstappen was penalised for causing a collision with Russell during the Barcelona race in June having appeared to intentionally drive his Red Bull into the Mercedes.

The 10-second penalty Verstappen received dropped him from fifth to 10th, costing him nine world championship points, which would have come in handy as he charged back into contention for a fifth successive drivers' title after the summer break.

Verstappen, whose title bid is now all but over after he fell 49 points behind championship leader Lando Norris following the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday, brought up the Barcelona incident as he reflected on his campaign during the Interlagos weekend.

Verstappen told Dutch broadcaster Viaplay: "The only point of criticism is obviously Barcelona.

"That move itself - and the entire incident - was not good, but that's also because I care a lot. I could have thought, 'this car isn't working anyway, so I let it go'.

"I can't accept - towards myself - stepping out of the car and knowing that I didn't give everything. Then I get angry with myself, so I can't drive at 80 per cent.

"When I get out of the car, I always need to be able to tell to myself, 'I did everything I could'."

Verstappen had been running third in Spain when the combination of a late Safety Car and his lack of available tyre sets left him vulnerable to the cars behind him.

A snap at the rolling restart allowed Charles Leclerc to pass Verstappen before Russell attempted to follow the Ferrari through at the first corner, where the pair made contact that resulted in Verstappen running onto the escape road before re-joining in front of the Mercedes.

Verstappen was advised by Red Bull over the radio to give the position up to Russell to avoid a penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, which the Dutchman disagreed with.

As he appeared to be letting Russell through later in the lap, Verstappen drove into Russell, before eventually letting the Mercedes through without any further contact moments later.

Verstappen continued: "That's why I was so angry in Barcelona - first with what happened on the straight at the restart, then into Turn 1, and then of course when I was told to give the position back. That's when all signs went red.

"That was a mistake from my side, and of course I learn from it.

"Those moments won't happen again next year, even if we're in a similar situation with the car. These are the small things you learn from, but overall, in terms of performance, the season was absolutely good."

Despite his title hopes having faded, Verstappen has driven superbly to sit third in the standings, and could still realistically chase down McLaren's Oscar Piastri for second, who he currently trails by 25 points.

