Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc gearbox has 'no serious damage', with further Ferrari checks before race

1:42 Charles Leclerc smashed into the barriers having already secured pole position in front of his home crowd in Monaco. Charles Leclerc smashed into the barriers having already secured pole position in front of his home crowd in Monaco.

Ferrari have revealed that initial checks to Charles Leclerc's gearbox following his Monaco GP qualifying crash showed "no serious damage".

A tweet from the team on Saturday evening stated that a final call on whether he can use it - and avoid a penalty - would be made before the race, which Leclerc is set to start on pole ahead of Max Verstappen.

Leclerc faces a potential five-place grid penalty should his gearbox need to be replaced.

Sunday's race starts at 2pm on Sky Sports F1, with build-up from 12.30pm.

Leclerc secured a superb pole in Saturday's qualifying, which ended in dramatic circumstances as the Monegasque home favourite crashed heavily at the Swimming Pool chicane, bringing out red flags and denying his rivals a chance to beat his time.

But the crash also left Leclerc and Ferrari fearing a grid penalty due to car damage.

"I am not feeling well," Leclerc told Sky Sports F1 shortly after the session. "For now I'm just waiting on the mechanics to open the gearbox to know if there is damage or not."

3:33 Charles Leclerc admits he is worried that potential damage to his gearbox could result in a grid penalty having secured pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc admits he is worried that potential damage to his gearbox could result in a grid penalty having secured pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto added: "We are worried but we are checking it, I think it's too early to know. Let's see in the next hours."

Leclerc claimed his and Ferrari's first pole since 2019 on Saturday.

Leclerc denies 'on purpose' crash; Max rues pole miss

In a crash which curtailed what looked to be a thrilling end to Monaco qualifying, Leclerc turned in too early into the chicane and nudged into the first barrier before slamming into those at the exit of the corner.

"I just tried to push too much," said Leclerc. "I saw that I was one tenth slower than my fast lap and I just went, 'lets go or it'. But that was too much.

"Overall I'm very happy with my first timed lap, I more or less put everything together."

1:27 Sky F1's Karun Chandhok compares the fastest qualifying laps from top two Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen in Monaco. Sky F1's Karun Chandhok compares the fastest qualifying laps from top two Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen in Monaco.

It is not the first time a stoppage at the end of Monaco qualifying has essentially sealed that driver's pole position, with Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosberg both having controversially sealed pole via final-lap incidents.

But Leclerc joked: "If I was doing it on purpose, I would have made sure to hit the wall a bit less hard!"

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, felt he was on for pole without Leclerc's crash.

He eventually finished second, but had posted a purple first sector before red flags brought qualifying to an end.

"It was unfortunate, of course, with the red flag because I felt really comfortable in qualifying just building up to it," said Verstappen.

"It was all going really well, but of course the red flag ruined the chance for pole, but we'll see."