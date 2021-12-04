Saudi Arabian GP: Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton in Practice Three ahead of big qualifying battle

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A slow-moving Lewis Hamilton had two close calls in a matter of moments during FP3 in Jeddah A slow-moving Lewis Hamilton had two close calls in a matter of moments during FP3 in Jeddah

Max Verstappen hit the front for the first time this weekend in final practice for the Saudi Arabian GP, with the championship leader outpacing Lewis Hamilton to stamp his authority ahead of a crucial penultimate qualifying of the season in Jeddah.

All signs heading into the third practice session around the fast yet narrow street track were pointing towards a Hamilton and Mercedes advantage - but Verstappen found form on the soft tyre at an ideal time.

The Dutchman was two tenths of a second quicker than Hamilton, the driver he leads by eight points in the standings and whose title hopes he can end for good this weekend if results go his way.

But the final practice timesheets were also confusing and potentially unrepresentative, as Verstappen was one of few drivers to improve on the fastest tyre - while Hamilton's best time came, oddly, on the hardest compound of all.

"It definitely looks like Red Bull are more suited on the soft tyre than Mercedes," said Sky F1's Paul di Resta.

To add to that intrigue, which hints at an unpredictable qualifying live at 5pm on Sky Sports F1, Hamilton also had two near-misses with other cars around the high-speed and often blind twists and turns.

Hamilton first appeared to disrupt Pierre Gasly, before Nikita Mazepin came flying around a bend and very nearly collected Hamilton's Mercedes, who was on a slow lap.

"You need to tell me," said Hamilton. "I had no idea he was coming."

F1 race director Michael Masi said he would speak to Mercedes about the incident after the session.

Verstappen and Hamilton were in a league of their own in final practice, although Sergio Perez did find pace for the first time this weekend to finish third, half a second down on his Red Bull team-mate.

Valtteri Bottas was only sixth in the other Mercedes, with both Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly ahead of him on the medium tyre.

Charles Leclerc, whose big Friday crash ended second practice earlier, recovered in his repaired Ferrari to place seventh, ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon in the Alpine.

Lando Norris was the lead McLaren in 10th, with Daniel Ricciardo 14th and behind both Alfa Romeos.