Newcastle target Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Barcelona misfit Samuel Umtiti has emerged as a £17m target for relegation-haunted Newcastle.

Bayern Munich are stepping up their interest in Leeds star Raphinha to rival Liverpool.

Manchester United are not currently negotiating a January Paul Pogba sale, according to reports.

Liverpool could raid Serie A for midfield reinforcements next summer and are tracking Napoli's Fabian Ruiz.

Image: Leeds United's Raphinha is reportedly a target for Bayern Munich

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly approved the pursuit of Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

Blackburn are offering a sensational £10m bonus to their squad if they secure Premier League promotion this season.

Only 0.3 per cent of fans have been unable to show their Covid status when asked, according to recent Premier League data.

Image: Real Madrid are interested in Reece James, according to reports

Ferran Torres has reportedly passed his Barcelona medical ahead of his £55m switch to the Nou Camp once the January transfer window opens.

Real Madrid are willing to include Eden Hazard in a bid for Chelsea star Reece James, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Lewis Hamilton is taking a "social media break", according to his younger brother, who expressed his concerns that social platforms have become "a very toxic place".

A police force formally apologised on Monday to the family of Dalian Atkinson, six months after an officer was jailed over the footballer's death.

DAILY STAR

Newcastle are reportedly 'in the mix' for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang though the frozen-out Arsenal forward is believed to be eyeing up a different destination.

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on signing young Manchester United defender Charlie Wellens.