Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo wants Barcelona move - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...
THE SUN
Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique to speak to Nou Camp boss Xavi about a potential move after being left unhappy at Manchester United.
Real Sociedad are hoping to persuade Manchester United to release Juan Mata as a free agent in January.
DAILY MAIL
Newcastle are interested in a loan for Brazil international forward Gabriel Barbosa after Benfica refused to sell Darwin Nunez in January.
Ross Barkley could make a sensational return to Goodison Park next month with Everton interested in the Chelsea star.
Queens Park Rangers are front runners to sign experienced defender Steve Cook from Bournemouth - although Nottingham Forest are also interested.
Former Manchester City defender Cameron Humphreys-Grant, now at Belgian club Zulte Waregem, is weighing up a return to England amid interest from a number of Championship clubs including Derby, Cardiff, Birmingham and Blackburn.
Brighton forward Aaron Connolly is closing in on a loan move to promotion-chasing Middlesbrough.
THE GUARDIAN
Everton's Lucas Digne has been linked with a move to Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel lines up as left wing-back replacement option for the injured Ben Chilwell.
DAILY STAR
Newcastle United are reportedly set to make a sensational swoop for PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum - just six months after the ex-Liverpool ace left the Premier League.
West Ham are reportedly weighing up a move for Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick to ease the burden on Michail Antonio.
DAILY MIRROR
Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne is set to snub a move to Tottenham - in favour of a mega-money transfer to MLS side Toronto FC.
Raphinha will not push for a January move from Leeds despite being wanted by Liverpool and Bayern Munich.
Chelsea could be forced to sign a left wing-back after Ben Chilwell underwent knee ligament surgery which could rule him out for the rest of the season.
DAILY RECORD
Rangers "lead the race" to sign Paris Saint-Germain youngster Xavi Simons, according to reports.