Transfer notebook: £20m Nottingham Forest prospect Brennan Johnson priced out of Premier League move

Nottingham Forest's highly-rated young talent Brennan Johnson appears to have been priced out of a move to the Premier League this month.

Brentford had been leading several Premier League clubs with interest since the summer but Forest have been telling clubs he is not for sale and they value him at least at £20m.

It means Brentford are not currently negotiating to sign the player, who had been quoted at more than £10m in the summer before he continued his blistering performances for Forest under Steve Cooper this season.

Forest are ambitious themselves this window as they look to push for promotion to the top flight this season.

Brentford, meanwhile, are looking to strengthen on the wings - most likely in the form of wing-backs, while prioritising the contract situations of current players and staff.

Pontus Jansson is the most notable player out of contract in the summer while Rico Henry, Sergi Canos, Mathias Jensen and a raft of others - including manager Thomas Frank - have entered the final 18 months of their deals.

Rotherham goalscorer hands in transfer request

League One Rotherham's second top goalscorer Freddie Ladapo has handed in a transfer request.

He is currently on 12 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions. He has scored 38 in over 100 appearances for them since signing from Plymouth in 2019.

Rotherham did not wish to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News.

