Transfer news: January 2022 transfer window done deals

See all the done deals across England and Scotland, plus key moves around Europe during the January transfer window.
Keep up to date with the latest transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, the Scottish Premiership, the Women's Super League, and big moves across the globe, right here.
Fees include potential add-ons.
January 15
EFL
Hayden Carter - Blackburn to Portsmouth, loan
WSL
Laura Wienroither - Hoffenheim to Arsenal, undisclosed
January 14
EFL
Tommy Doyle - Man City to Cardiff, loan
Chuks Aneke - Birmingham to Charlton, undisclosed
Pontus Dahlberg - Watford to Gillingham, loan
Onel Hernandez - Norwich - Birmingham, loan
Tomas Kalinauskas - Barnsley to AFC Wimbledon, loan
Riley McGree - Charlotte FC to Middlesbrough, undisclosed
Toto Nsiala - Ipswich to Fleetwood, undisclosed
Jay Rich-Baghuelou - Crystal Palace to Accrington, undisclosed
Ryan Watson - Tranmere to Salford, undisclosed
Deyovaisio Zeefuik - Hertha Berlin - Blackburn, loan
Scottish Premiership
Kayne Ramsay - Southampton to Ross County, loan
Jordan Roberts - Hearts to Motherwell, free
John Souttar - Hearts to Rangers, pre-contract agreement
January 13
Premier League
Lucas Digne - Everton to Aston Villa, £25m
Chris Wood - Burnley to Newcastle, £25m
Anwar El Ghazi - Aston Villa to Everton, loan
EFL
Cyrus Christie - Fulham to Swansea, loan
Romoney Crichlow - Huddersfield to Plymouth, loan
Owen Dale - Blackpool to Crewe, undisclosed
Kane Hemmings - Burton to Tranmere, undisclosed
Callum Morton - West Brom to Peterborough, loan
January 12
EFL
James Waite - Penybont to Newport County, undisclosed
Kieran Agard - Unattached to Doncaster, free
Folarin Balogun - Arsenal to Middlesbrough, loan
Jacob Wakeling - Leicester to Barrow, loan
Caleb Watts - Southampton to Crawley, loan
Cody Drameh - Leeds to Cardiff, loan
Stephen Kelly - Rangers to Salford, loan
Scottish Premiership
Caleb Chukwuemeka - Aston Villa to Livingston, loan
Jay Chapman - Inter Miami to Dundee, free
January 11
EFL
Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Manchester City to Stoke, loan
William Kokolo - Middlesbrough to Burton, undisclosed
Jamie Walker - Hearts to Bradford, loan
Aaron Ramsey - Aston Villa to Cheltenham, loan
Sam Sherring - Bournemouth to Cambridge United, loan
David Marshall - Derby to QPR, undisclosed
Steven Benda - Swansea to Peterborough, loan
Andrew Fisher - MK Dons to Swansea, undisclosed
Connor Hall - Harrogate to Port Vale, undisclosed
Reece Hutchinson - Unattached to Cheltenham, free
Leon Legge - Port Vale to Harrogate, undisclosed
Aaron Morley - Rochdale to Bolton, undisclosed
Josh Pask - Coventry to Newport, loan
International
Michael Verrips - Sheff Utd to Fortuna Sittard, loan with option to buy
Scottish Premiership
Declan Drysdale - Coventry City to Ross County, loan
January 10
EFL
Jake Beesley - Rochdale to Blackpool, undisclosed
Marcus Carver - Southport to Hartlepool, undisclosed
Jake Hull - Rotherham to Hartlepool, loan
Chris Hussey - Cheltenham to Port Vale, undisclosed
Offrande Zanzala - Barrow to Exeter, loan
Scottish Premiership
Rocky Bushiri - Norwich City to Hibernian, loan
Nathaniel Atkinson - Melbourne City to Hearts, undisclosed
Women's Super League
Eveliina Summanen - Kristianstads to Spurs Women, undisclosed
January 8
Premier League
Ainsley Maitland-Niles - Arsenal to Roma, loan
Axel Tuanzebe - Manchester United to Napoli, loan
EFL
Scott Wootton - Morecambe to Wellington Phoenix, free
Scottish Premiership
Dante Polvara - unattached to Aberdeen
Johnny Kenny - Sligo Rovers to Celtic, £125,000
January 7
Premier League
Kieran Trippier - Atletico Madrid to Newcastle, £12m
Philippe Coutinho - Barcelona to Aston Villa, loan
Edo Kayembe - Eupen to Watford, undisclosed
EFL
Theo Corbeanu - Wolves to MK Dons, loan
Caolan Boyd-Munce - Birmingham to Middlesbrough, undisclosed
Cameron Coxe - Solihull Moors to Colchester, undisclosed
Anthony Glennon - Burnley to Barrow, loan
Kian Harratt - Huddersfield to Port Vale, loan
Taylor Seymour - Burgess Hill Town to Crawley, free
Terry Ablade - Fulham to AFC Wimbledon, loan
Rosaire Longelo - Newcastle to Accrington, undisclosed
Taylor Richards - Brighton to Birmingham, loan
Scottish Premiership
Liam Shaw - Celtic to Motherwell, loan
Robbie Crawford - Motherwell to Partick Thistle, free
January 6
Premier League
Samir - Udinese to Watford, undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Harry Clarke - Arsenal to Hibernian, loan
Ewan Henderson - Celtic to Hibernian, loan
Carljohan Eriksson - Mjallby to Dundee Utd
EFL
Charlie Brown - MK Dons to Cheltenham, undisclosed
James Brown - Unattached to Blackburn
Tom Dallison - Crawley to Colchester, undisclosed
Will Harris - Sunderland to Barrow, loan
Ethan Laird - Man Utd to Bournemouth, loan
Bali Mumba - Norwich to Peterborough, loan
Dan Nlundulu - Southampton to Cheltenham, loan
Omari Patrick - Burton to Carlisle, undisclosed
Laurie Walker - MK Dons to Stevenage, undisclosed
Chanka Zimba - Cardiff to Northampton, loan
WSL
Emma Snerle - Fortuna Hjorring to West Ham, undisclosed
International
Jurgen Locadia - Brighton to Bochum, free
Leo Ostigard - Brighton to Genoa, loan
January 5
Premier League
Kacper Kozlowski - Pogon Szczecin to Brighton, undisclosed
Hayao Kawabe - Zurich to Wolves, undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Nadir Ciftci - Ankaragucu to St Johnstone - undisclosed
Elias Melkersen - Bodo/Glimt to Hibernian- undisclosed
James Sands - New York City to Rangers, loan
EFL
James Hill - Fleetwood to Bournemouth, undisclosed
Trevor Carson - Dundee Utd to Morecambe, loan
Alfie Lewis - St Patrick's to Plymouth, free
Josh McPake - Rangers to Tranmere, loan
Tyrese Omotoye - Norwich to Carlisle, loan
Ben Williams - Barnsley to Cheltenham, undisclosed
January 4
Premier League
Nathan Patterson - Rangers to Everton, £16m
Hassane Kamara - Nice to Watford, undisclosed
Mateo Joseph Fernandez - Espanyol to Leeds, undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Tony Gallacher - Liverpool to St Johnstone, free
Morgan Boyes - Liverpool to Livingston, free
EFL
Josh Austerfield - Huddersfield to Harrogate, loan
Jacob Bedeau - Burnley to Morecambe, loan
Michael Bostwick - Burton to Stevenage, loan
Ryan Edmondson - Leeds to Port Vale, loan
Sam Burns - Blackburn to Scunthorpe, loan
Ryan Loft - Scunthorpe to Bristol Rovers, undisclosed
Teden Mengi - Manchester United to Birmingham, loan
Ed Upson - Newport to Stevenage, loan
Dion Pereira - Luton to Bradford, loan
Trai Hume - Linfield to Sunderland, undisclosed
Steve Cook - Bournemouth to Nottingham Forest, undisclosed
Jake O'Brien - Crystal Palace to Swindon, loan
Rollin Menayese - Mansfield to Walsall, undisclosed
Tom Dickson-Peters - Norwich to Gillingham, loan
Brahima Diarra - Huddersfield to Harrogate, loan
Harry Arter - Charlton to Nottingham Forest, end of loan
WSL
Anna Patten - Arsenal to Aston Villa, loan
Gemma Davison - left Aston Villa by mutual consent
January 3
EFL
Marlon Fossey - Fulham to Bolton, loan
Emmanuel Idem - Unattached to Swindon, free
Luke O'Neill - Kettering Town to Stevenage, undisclosed
Joel Senior - Altrincham to Carlisle, undisclosed
January 2
EFL
Aaron Connolly - Brighton to Middlesbrough, loan
Harvey Macadam - Ashton United - Fleetwood, undisclosed
January 1
Premier League
Vitalii Mykolenko - Dynamo Kiev to Everton, undisclosed
Matty Longstaff - Aberdeen to Newcastle, end of loan
Sam McQueen - Southampton, retired
EFL
Dion Charles - Accrington to Bolton, undisclosed
Keinan Davis - Aston Villa to Nottingham Forest, loan
Daryl Dike - Orlando City to West Brom, undisclosed
Saikou Janneh - Bristol City to Shrewsbury, loan
Morgan Whittaker - Swansea to Lincoln, loan
Scottish Premiership
Dan Cleary - Dundalk to St Johnstone, undisclosed
Scottish Championship
Jack Hamilton - Livingston to Arbroath, loan
December 31
Premier League
Jonas Lossl - FC Midtjylland to Brentford, loan
International
Dejan Stojanovic - Middlesbrough to FC Ingolstadt, loan
December 28
International
Ferran Torres - Manchester City to Barcelona, £54.7m