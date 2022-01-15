Transfer news: January 2022 transfer window done deals

See all the done deals across England and Scotland, plus key moves around Europe during the January transfer window.

Keep up to date with the latest transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, the Scottish Premiership, the Women's Super League, and big moves across the globe, right here.

Fees include potential add-ons.

January 15

EFL

Hayden Carter - Blackburn to Portsmouth, loan

WSL

Laura Wienroither - Hoffenheim to Arsenal, undisclosed

January 14

EFL

Tommy Doyle - Man City to Cardiff, loan

Chuks Aneke - Birmingham to Charlton, undisclosed

Pontus Dahlberg - Watford to Gillingham, loan

Onel Hernandez - Norwich - Birmingham, loan

Tomas Kalinauskas - Barnsley to AFC Wimbledon, loan

Riley McGree - Charlotte FC to Middlesbrough, undisclosed

Toto Nsiala - Ipswich to Fleetwood, undisclosed

Jay Rich-Baghuelou - Crystal Palace to Accrington, undisclosed

Ryan Watson - Tranmere to Salford, undisclosed

Deyovaisio Zeefuik - Hertha Berlin - Blackburn, loan

Scottish Premiership

Kayne Ramsay - Southampton to Ross County, loan

Jordan Roberts - Hearts to Motherwell, free

John Souttar - Hearts to Rangers, pre-contract agreement

January 13

Premier League

Lucas Digne - Everton to Aston Villa, £25m

Chris Wood - Burnley to Newcastle, £25m

Anwar El Ghazi - Aston Villa to Everton, loan

EFL

Cyrus Christie - Fulham to Swansea, loan

Romoney Crichlow - Huddersfield to Plymouth, loan

Owen Dale - Blackpool to Crewe, undisclosed

Kane Hemmings - Burton to Tranmere, undisclosed

Callum Morton - West Brom to Peterborough, loan

January 12

EFL

James Waite - Penybont to Newport County, undisclosed

Kieran Agard - Unattached to Doncaster, free

Folarin Balogun - Arsenal to Middlesbrough, loan

Jacob Wakeling - Leicester to Barrow, loan

Caleb Watts - Southampton to Crawley, loan

Cody Drameh - Leeds to Cardiff, loan

Stephen Kelly - Rangers to Salford, loan

Scottish Premiership

Caleb Chukwuemeka - Aston Villa to Livingston, loan

Jay Chapman - Inter Miami to Dundee, free

January 11

EFL

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Manchester City to Stoke, loan

William Kokolo - Middlesbrough to Burton, undisclosed

Jamie Walker - Hearts to Bradford, loan

Aaron Ramsey - Aston Villa to Cheltenham, loan

Sam Sherring - Bournemouth to Cambridge United, loan

David Marshall - Derby to QPR, undisclosed

Steven Benda - Swansea to Peterborough, loan

Andrew Fisher - MK Dons to Swansea, undisclosed

Connor Hall - Harrogate to Port Vale, undisclosed

Reece Hutchinson - Unattached to Cheltenham, free

Leon Legge - Port Vale to Harrogate, undisclosed

Aaron Morley - Rochdale to Bolton, undisclosed

Josh Pask - Coventry to Newport, loan

International

Michael Verrips - Sheff Utd to Fortuna Sittard, loan with option to buy

Scottish Premiership

Declan Drysdale - Coventry City to Ross County, loan

January 10

EFL

Jake Beesley - Rochdale to Blackpool, undisclosed

Marcus Carver - Southport to Hartlepool, undisclosed

Jake Hull - Rotherham to Hartlepool, loan

Chris Hussey - Cheltenham to Port Vale, undisclosed

Offrande Zanzala - Barrow to Exeter, loan

Scottish Premiership

Rocky Bushiri - Norwich City to Hibernian, loan

Nathaniel Atkinson - Melbourne City to Hearts, undisclosed

Women's Super League

Eveliina Summanen - Kristianstads to Spurs Women, undisclosed

January 8

Premier League

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - Arsenal to Roma, loan

Axel Tuanzebe - Manchester United to Napoli, loan

EFL

Scott Wootton - Morecambe to Wellington Phoenix, free

Scottish Premiership

Dante Polvara - unattached to Aberdeen

Johnny Kenny - Sligo Rovers to Celtic, £125,000

January 7

Premier League

Kieran Trippier - Atletico Madrid to Newcastle, £12m

Philippe Coutinho - Barcelona to Aston Villa, loan

Edo Kayembe - Eupen to Watford, undisclosed

EFL

Theo Corbeanu - Wolves to MK Dons, loan

Caolan Boyd-Munce - Birmingham to Middlesbrough, undisclosed

Cameron Coxe - Solihull Moors to Colchester, undisclosed

Anthony Glennon - Burnley to Barrow, loan

Kian Harratt - Huddersfield to Port Vale, loan

Taylor Seymour - Burgess Hill Town to Crawley, free

Terry Ablade - Fulham to AFC Wimbledon, loan

Rosaire Longelo - Newcastle to Accrington, undisclosed

Taylor Richards - Brighton to Birmingham, loan

Scottish Premiership

Liam Shaw - Celtic to Motherwell, loan

Robbie Crawford - Motherwell to Partick Thistle, free

January 6

Premier League

Samir - Udinese to Watford, undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Harry Clarke - Arsenal to Hibernian, loan

Ewan Henderson - Celtic to Hibernian, loan

Carljohan Eriksson - Mjallby to Dundee Utd

EFL

Charlie Brown - MK Dons to Cheltenham, undisclosed

James Brown - Unattached to Blackburn

Tom Dallison - Crawley to Colchester, undisclosed

Will Harris - Sunderland to Barrow, loan

Ethan Laird - Man Utd to Bournemouth, loan

Bali Mumba - Norwich to Peterborough, loan

Dan Nlundulu - Southampton to Cheltenham, loan

Omari Patrick - Burton to Carlisle, undisclosed

Laurie Walker - MK Dons to Stevenage, undisclosed

Chanka Zimba - Cardiff to Northampton, loan

WSL

Emma Snerle - Fortuna Hjorring to West Ham, undisclosed

International

Jurgen Locadia - Brighton to Bochum, free

Leo Ostigard - Brighton to Genoa, loan

January 5

Premier League

Kacper Kozlowski - Pogon Szczecin to Brighton, undisclosed

Hayao Kawabe - Zurich to Wolves, undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Nadir Ciftci - Ankaragucu to St Johnstone - undisclosed

Elias Melkersen - Bodo/Glimt to Hibernian- undisclosed

James Sands - New York City to Rangers, loan

EFL

James Hill - Fleetwood to Bournemouth, undisclosed

Trevor Carson - Dundee Utd to Morecambe, loan

Alfie Lewis - St Patrick's to Plymouth, free

Josh McPake - Rangers to Tranmere, loan

Tyrese Omotoye - Norwich to Carlisle, loan

Ben Williams - Barnsley to Cheltenham, undisclosed

January 4

Premier League

Nathan Patterson - Rangers to Everton, £16m

Hassane Kamara - Nice to Watford, undisclosed

Mateo Joseph Fernandez - Espanyol to Leeds, undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Tony Gallacher - Liverpool to St Johnstone, free

Morgan Boyes - Liverpool to Livingston, free

EFL

Josh Austerfield - Huddersfield to Harrogate, loan

Jacob Bedeau - Burnley to Morecambe, loan

Michael Bostwick - Burton to Stevenage, loan



Ryan Edmondson - Leeds to Port Vale, loan

Sam Burns - Blackburn to Scunthorpe, loan

Ryan Loft - Scunthorpe to Bristol Rovers, undisclosed

Teden Mengi - Manchester United to Birmingham, loan

Ed Upson - Newport to Stevenage, loan

Dion Pereira - Luton to Bradford, loan

Trai Hume - Linfield to Sunderland, undisclosed

Steve Cook - Bournemouth to Nottingham Forest, undisclosed

Jake O'Brien - Crystal Palace to Swindon, loan

Rollin Menayese - Mansfield to Walsall, undisclosed

Tom Dickson-Peters - Norwich to Gillingham, loan



Brahima Diarra - Huddersfield to Harrogate, loan

Harry Arter - Charlton to Nottingham Forest, end of loan

WSL

Anna Patten - Arsenal to Aston Villa, loan

Gemma Davison - left Aston Villa by mutual consent

January 3

EFL

Marlon Fossey - Fulham to Bolton, loan

Emmanuel Idem - Unattached to Swindon, free

Luke O'Neill - Kettering Town to Stevenage, undisclosed

Joel Senior - Altrincham to Carlisle, undisclosed

January 2

EFL

Aaron Connolly - Brighton to Middlesbrough, loan

Harvey Macadam - Ashton United - Fleetwood, undisclosed

January 1

Premier League

Vitalii Mykolenko - Dynamo Kiev to Everton, undisclosed

Matty Longstaff - Aberdeen to Newcastle, end of loan

Sam McQueen - Southampton, retired

EFL

Dion Charles - Accrington to Bolton, undisclosed

Keinan Davis - Aston Villa to Nottingham Forest, loan

Daryl Dike - Orlando City to West Brom, undisclosed

Saikou Janneh - Bristol City to Shrewsbury, loan

Morgan Whittaker - Swansea to Lincoln, loan

Scottish Premiership

Dan Cleary - Dundalk to St Johnstone, undisclosed

Scottish Championship

Jack Hamilton - Livingston to Arbroath, loan

December 31

Premier League

Jonas Lossl - FC Midtjylland to Brentford, loan

International

Dejan Stojanovic - Middlesbrough to FC Ingolstadt, loan

December 28

International

Ferran Torres - Manchester City to Barcelona, £54.7m