Calum Chambers: Aston Villa sign Arsenal defender on three-and-a-half-year deal

Aston Villa have signed defender Calum Chambers from Arsenal.

The 27-year-old, who can play in both central defence and at right-back, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Villa Park.

His arrival follows those of Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne and Robin Olsen as Steven Gerrard re-shapes his squad.

Welcome to Aston Villa Football Club, @CalumChambers95. ✍️ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 27, 2022

Chambers told Aston Villa's club website: "It's a massive club and they're in a great moment at this moment in time.

"It's a very exciting place to be and everyone can see that from the outside. Things are happening here and it's definitely moving in the right direction.

Image: Chambers is Aston Villa's fourth signing of the January transfer window

"For me, it was a no-brainer to join a great club. It was the right thing for me to do. It's a great club, it's a massive club. I've played at Villa Park a few times and it's great stadium with a great set of fans.

"The manager did very well at Rangers. He's a young, exciting manager and I can't wait to work with him.

"It's a great stage to be joining the club at. The club's building momentum and it's an exciting time to be here. You can really feel that being in and around the building. You can feel the energy around the place.

"I feel like I've joined at a great time and I can't wait to get started and give it my all."

